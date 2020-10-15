Shop 5 new cookbooks to enjoy hearty meals this winter

Mary Berry at the National Television Awards in 2017. The former Great British Bake Off TV presenter has written more than 75 cookery books in her career. Here we feature her book Simple Comforts. (Getty Images)

Winter has arrived and there is nothing we crave more than hearty dishes to tuck into to fill our stomach.

A recipe book filled with classic winter feasts, hot pots and other tasty grub, is the perfect purchase.

Whether you are a dab hand in the kitchen, are looking for new recipes to impress your family come dinner time, or want to practice your culinary skills, there are a selection of new cookbooks available to buy.

Some may turn to famed chefs such as Mary Berry, Nigella Lawson, or The Hairy Bikers to inspire them in the kitchen.

While others may be on the hunt for cookbooks tailored to vegans, vegetarian dishes or to suit those with dietary requirements, such as gluten free meals.

We have compiled a selection of newly released cookbooks, as well as those available to pre-order over the coming weeks, to buy online.

Mary Berry endeared herself to the nation when she co-hosted The Great British Bake Off, and since going on to have her own BBC Two series, we are desperate to recreate her tasty dishes.

Simple Comforts is Berry’s recent release, and contains over 120 recipes to tuck into, from slow roast French lamb with ratatouille, to frangipane apple and brioche pudding.

Nigella Lawson’s created not only a cookbook but a memoir in one. Cook, Eat, Repeat features over 150 new recipes using her favourite ingredients, which is accompanied by narrative essays about her love of food, and chapters dedicated to her most-loved ingredients.

The cookbook contains family dinner recipes, as well as vegan meals to enjoy, suppers for one and ideas for Christmas.

Jamie Oliver has come a long way since his days on The Naked Chef, and he has released a cookbook dedicated to making cooking easy.

7 Ways sees Oliver rustle up 120 recipes using 18 popular ingredients, and shows us seven ways to cook them, so our weekly meals will never be boring. From mushroom cannelloni to a beef and Guinness hotpot.

Yotam Ottolenghi has teamed up with co-writer Ixta Belfrage for the new cookbook titled Flavour. The cookbook contains low effort and high impact vegetable dishes, from aubergine dumplings alla parmigiana, to hasselback beetroot with lime leaf butter and spicy mushroom lasagne.