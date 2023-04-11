Amazon Music Boards Stagecoach to Provide Livestream of Country Festival

Amazon has come on board this month’s Stagecoach Festival in California to provide a livestream of the country music gathering. Live action from the April 28-30 festival in Indio will be streamed on both Prime Video and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.

It marks the second year that the festival will be extensively streamed, albeit the first involving Amazon. In 2022, Stagecoach livestreamed most of the main attractions on its own YouTube channel. In some years prior to that, Yahoo had had exclusive rights to stream select artists’ sets.

Coverage from the festival will begin at 3 p.m. each of the festival’s three days. Stagecoach and Amazon did not immediately reveal how many or which sets will be streamed from the festival; a press release promised that performances from the Mane Stage will be seen.

The nightly headliners for this year’s Stagecoach are Luke Bryan the first night, Kane Brown the second and Chris Stapleton bringing the weekend to a close.

Other artists booked for the weekend in the desert include Lainey Wilson, Jon Pardi, Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Parker McCollum, Gabby Barrett, Riley Green, ZZ Top, Bryan Adams, Nelly, Niko Moon, Breland, Melissa Etheridge, Marty Stuart, Turnpike Troubadours, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Valerie June and Tyler Childers, although it’s not immediately known which of these acts will be part of the livestream.

Tickets for the festival, which takes place at the same Indio Polo Grounds that host the Coachella Festival on the two weekends prior, are still available at stagecoachfestival.com.

In addition to landing exclusive streaming rights for the festival, Amazon has other promotional activity lined up, including enlisting Breland and Luke Grimes for Amazon Original Songs ahead of the gathering. Country Heat Weekly hosts Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson will interview some of the performers.

A “Yellowstone” promotion is also planned for the festival, with “the iconic Dutton Ranch… transported to the desert for the first time ever.”

