Amazon’s Most Viral Hidden Beauty Gems, Found

Amazon is already a go-to destination for easy access to big-name brands across drugstore and luxury categories — but, it's also a goldmine for the lesser-known names in beauty. And, after deep-diving into R29 readers' most unexpected buys from the site, we found that many of the items mentioned consistently came from that very category. Once unearthed, these unassuming skin to makeup and even foot-care recommendations always seemed to pick up so much steam that they would skyrocket to top-bought viral success. So, we decided to corral all of these most popular products and pin them down into one hidden-gem hotspot.



In addition to the bestsellers we're already privy to as reader cult-favorites, we also put out an open call for finding the next best buy that hasn't gone viral...yet. Ahead, scroll through the resulting collection of hair, makeup, body, and skincare hidden gems that R29 readers are actively adding to cart on Amazon — from top-shopped foot masks to a $15 miracle skin-clearing serum, a pack of exfoliating washcloths that our very own Beauty writer swears by, and much more.



Want in? Sound off here and we'll continue to update this roundup with the freshest of Amazon's most viral hidden beauty gems.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

View photos Tinkle Eyebrow Razor

Sarah



"As a hairy person, the first few months of quarantine were tough for me and my peach-fuzz and bushy brows. I did a BUNCH of research on DIY at-home hair removal options for taming the small forest growing on my face, and eventually, I found these incredibly cheap razor packs with an insane amount of reviews. After reading nearly all of them, the one that really sold me was by a makeup artist who swears by the razors for trimming her brows AND for dermaplaning her face's peach-fuzz. Sold. Fast forward from my aforementioned hairy spring to my now hairless fall, thanks to these babies. The reviewer who convinced me also claimed to have sensitive skin and recommended not using these on your face TOO often, so I only shave with them about once a month (twice at most). I start by cleansing my face and lightly drying it off before running the razor very lightly over small sections of my face in short strokes (cheeks, chin, jawline, above and beneath brows, etc.), then I finish by giving my face another quick washcloth wipe followed by applying a toner and my moisturizer. What's left is insanely soft to the touch and visibly hair-free smooth skin perfection."



Tinkle Eyebrow Razor, (Pack of 6), $, available at





View photos Eva Naturals Skin-Clearing Serum

Elizabeth



"I'd been hearing a lot of magic skin-clearing serums and was interested in testing out one that wouldn't upset my overly sensitive skin. After some Googling, I found this top-rated option on Amazon for under $20. I was nervous about using it for the first few times, but based on the customer images (there are nearly 10,000 reviews) I felt confident that this could work in finally zapping my pesky humidity breakouts. And it did. I've been using it for about a month now (putting it on at night after my cleanser and before my moisturizer) and will be ordering another bottle soon. It took about a week for me to start and notice any real results, but this brand's ratio of vitamin C, salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, retinol, and MSM is magic. Those red inflamed bumps on my cheeks and forehead are kaput."







Eva Naturals Skin-Clearing Serum, $, available at









View photos INNERNEED Super Soft Silicone Face Scrubber

Isabel



"I always troll for new products on Amazon's bestseller page and spotted these gems on there. After reading just a few of the 5,000+ reviews, there was one that immediately sold me from a licensed esthetician who suffers from sensitive skin and swears by these silicone scrubbers as the perfect gentle exfoliation tool. I've been using mine for the past few weeks and have noticed a complete difference in my also sensitive complexion that's prone to redness and irritation. These scrubbers are so soft and simple but really effective in gently scrubbing my skin (I do it once before bed with water and my cream cleanser applied) and give me a noticeably clear and brighter complexion when I wake up in the morning. They also provide such a cute pop of color by my bathroom sink. And for $7 for a four-pack it totally beats spending too much money those pricier battery-powered Foreos — which, tbh, were too irritating for my skin anyway. I love that this one only provides the amount of pressure that you want to put on your skin with your own fingers."



INNERNEED Super Soft Silicone Face Scrubber (4-Pack), $, available at





