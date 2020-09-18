Amazon’s Most Viral Hidden Beauty Gems, Found

Amazon is already a go-to destination for easy access to big-name brands across drugstore and luxury categories — but, it's also a goldmine for the lesser-known names in beauty. And, after deep-diving into R29 readers' most unexpected buys from the site, we found that many of the items mentioned consistently came from that very category. Once unearthed, these unassuming skin to makeup and even foot-care recommendations always seemed to pick up so much steam that they would skyrocket to top-bought viral success. So, we decided to corral all of these most popular products and pin them down into one hidden-gem hotspot. In addition to the bestsellers we're already privy to as reader cult-favorites, we also put out an open call for finding the next best buy that hasn't gone viral...yet. Ahead, scroll through the resulting collection of hair, makeup, body, and skincare hidden gems that R29 readers are actively adding to cart on Amazon — from top-shopped foot masks to a $15 miracle skin-clearing serum, a pack of exfoliating washcloths that our very own Beauty writer swears by, and much more. Want in? Sound off and we'll continue to update this roundup with the freshest of Amazon's most viral hidden beauty gems. here At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Tinkle Eyebrow Razor Sarah
"As a hairy person, the first few months of quarantine were tough for me and my peach-fuzz and bushy brows. I did a BUNCH of research on DIY at-home hair removal options for taming the small forest growing on my face, and eventually, I found these incredibly cheap razor packs with an insane amount of reviews. After reading nearly all of them, the one that really sold me was by a makeup artist who swears by the razors for trimming her brows AND for dermaplaning her face's peach-fuzz. Sold. Fast forward from my aforementioned hairy spring to my now hairless fall, thanks to these babies. The reviewer who convinced me also claimed to have sensitive skin and recommended not using these on your face TOO often, so I only shave with them about once a month (twice at most). I start by cleansing my face and lightly drying it off before running the razor very lightly over small sections of my face in short strokes (cheeks, chin, jawline, above and beneath brows, etc.), then I finish by giving my face another quick washcloth wipe followed by applying a toner and my moisturizer. What's left is insanely soft to the touch and visibly hair-free smooth skin perfection."
Tinkle
Eyebrow Razor, (Pack of 6)
Eva Naturals Skin-Clearing Serum Elizabeth
"I'd been hearing a lot of magic skin-clearing serums and was interested in testing out one that wouldn't upset my overly sensitive skin. After some Googling, I found this top-rated option on Amazon for under $20. I was nervous about using it for the first few times, but based on the customer images (there are nearly 10,000 reviews) I felt confident that this could work in finally zapping my pesky humidity breakouts. And it did. I've been using it for about a month now (putting it on at night after my cleanser and before my moisturizer) and will be ordering another bottle soon. It took about a week for me to start and notice any real results, but this brand's ratio of vitamin C, salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, retinol, and MSM is magic. Those red inflamed bumps on my cheeks and forehead are kaput."
Eva Naturals
Skin-Clearing Serum
INNERNEED Super Soft Silicone Face Scrubber Isabel
"I always troll for new products on Amazon's bestseller page and spotted these gems on there. After reading just a few of the 5,000+ reviews, there was one that immediately sold me from a licensed esthetician who suffers from sensitive skin and swears by these silicone scrubbers as the perfect gentle exfoliation tool. I've been using mine for the past few weeks and have noticed a complete difference in my also sensitive complexion that's prone to redness and irritation. These scrubbers are so soft and simple but really effective in gently scrubbing my skin (I do it once before bed with water and my cream cleanser applied) and give me a noticeably clear and brighter complexion when I wake up in the morning. They also provide such a cute pop of color by my bathroom sink. And for $7 for a four-pack it totally beats spending too much money those pricier battery-powered Foreos — which, tbh, were too irritating for my skin anyway. I love that this one only provides the amount of pressure that you want to put on your skin with your own fingers."
INNERNEED
Super Soft Silicone Face Scrubber (4-Pack)
YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Wrap Towel Casey
"I really wanted that
fancy Aquis hair towel
that everyone is always raving about...but that thing costs $30 which is more than I paid for my entire bundle of body towels, so no. That's how I ended up on Amazon where this pretty much spot-on dupe fell into my cart. Not only is it a steal at $11 compared to the aforementioned hair wrap but it's a two-pack, too (just over $5 a towel)! Anyhoo, I ordered it and am now obsessed with it. It seriously cuts down on my hair's drying time post showering, makes me feel like I'm causing a lot less damage than when I was wrapping my wet strands up in harsher body towels, and my hair looks way less frizzy and noticeably smoother once it's dry. And, the best part? One of my fancy Aquis-towel-owning friends actually mistook this one for it while we were on a Zoom call. Success."
YoulerTex
Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap, 2 Pack
LAPCOS Foot Mask Karina (Me!)
"In quarantine, I’ve been doing the most when it comes to pampering my feet — and this well-priced foot sheet mask has become my latest obsession. It’s similar to
Baby Foot
in that one packet contains a single-use pair of plastic booties soaked with serum. But instead of creating a magical-molting effect, this masks hydrates and revitalizes tired toes with the help of peppermint oil and lavender. After removing and rinsing, you’re left with nothing but soft and soothed feet that smell like a spa day."
LAPCOS
Foot Mask, (1-Pack)
Revlon One-Step Hairdryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush Casey
I found this through a
Refinery29 Amazon story where the writer tested it out
, and am so happy I actually decided to buy it. As someone with super thick hair that takes an incredibly long time to blowout (and always looks POUFY AF when I do), this brush is magic. After letting my hair air dry nearly all the way, I apply a heat-protectant and smoothing serum and then twirl this tool through it for shiny smooth, and styled hair. At under $50 it's a must buy, saves me so much time and makes my hair look like a million bucks."
Revlon
One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Amanda
"I read online that people have used this anti-dandruff shampoo to clear up stubborn, yeast-related breakouts on their foreheads (it sounds so gross, I know). Unsure of what’s been causing the persistent pimples on my own forehead throughout these past few months of lockdown, I decided to give this a try myself and I couldn’t believe how quickly it cleared my skin up."
nizoral
A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, 7 Fl. Oz
Dr.G Brightening Peel Gel Lauryn
"I have literally never had an exfoliant that works SO well but is so gentle on my face. It feels amazing. I use it twice a week in the shower and the dead skin literally balls up and rolls off my face (gross, but amazing — like
Baby Foot
for your face). It lasts me for months and makes my skin so soft and smooth! Also, once my roommate had a friend over who knocked the bottle off the shelf in the shower and I came home to it exploded on the floor and reacted in much the same way someone would react if they came home to a murder scene. Tears."
Dr. G
Brightening Peeling Gel, 4.2 Ounce
JASON Age Renewal Vitamin E Moisturizing Crème Jess
"I bought this product last week and can already see an improvement in the tone of my skin. It doesn't contain shimmer or anything like that, but it makes my skin glow. I haven't worn foundation since I bought it. I don't have many skin concerns, but dullness is definitely one of them — This product completely takes that away. I've tried everything, from drugstore to high-end and natural products. This is my favorite skin product, ever."
Jāsön
Age Renewal Vitamin E Moisturizing Crème
Funstant Precision Razor Electric Facial Hair Remover Karina (Me!)
"So, I guess I'm someone who shaves their face now! I'm a big fan of dermaplaning add-ons for professional facials, but this was the first time I'd ever attempted it at home. The main benefit of dermaplaning and facial hair removal is that it instantly brightens your complexion; you may not notice an imperceptible layer of hair on your skin, but it can create a slight dullness effect. It visually wasn't that different from the straight razor-type tools that professional estheticians use in spas — and I wasn't that surprised by the vibrating blade aspect. I followed the instructions, holding the trimmer at an angle, and started to make small upward strokes along my cheek (where there's some barely noticeable peach fuzz). I was instantly hooked to the dopamine rush of seeing tiny clumps of blonde-ish hair accumulate, leaving behind touchably smooth skin. I also ran it across my lady 'stache to get rid of any unwanted hair there, too!"
Funstant
Precision Eyebrow Razor Electric Facial Hair Remover
Maui Babe Browning Lotion Leslie
"As a dedicated self-tan user, I've tried just about every brand and trick in the book and am always down to test new suggestions. This did NOT disappoint. First off, it smells amazing (no stinky self-tanner smell). It goes on smooth, makes my skin feel soft, and I really liked how I was able to use it with the natural effects of the sun in a minimal amount of time to get a deep glow without overexposing my skin! Love it."
Maui Babe
Browning Lotion 4oz
Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream Maris
"My nails have been weak and brittle for as long as I can remember. About a year ago I decided to stop going to salons and give my nails a little TLC at home. During my research, I found a nail lotion called Hard As Hoof with thousands of 5-star ratings so I decided to give it a try. And I am so glad I did! The lotion itself smells great and has tons of natural ingredients and my nails look amazing week to week. They have grown as never before and rarely chip or break. You can massage the lotion onto your nails even when you have nail polish on. Hard as Hoof lotion will always be part of my nail care routine!"
Onyx Professional
Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream
Wegreeco Reusable Bamboo Cotton Pads Jessica
"I was looking for reusable pads that I could swap out my cotton rounds with (I'm very picky about cotton rounds — the ones I got from the drugstore always left random strands of cotton on my face!) So I googled and found these. At first, I ended up with ones that were nursing pads, but these are smaller and softer, IMO. I use these every day — sometimes two! They're great for taking off makeup with makeup remover, a quick cleanse with micellar water, or applying toner. I just toss them in a delicates bag and wash them with the rest of my laundry."
Wegreeco
Reusable Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara Ginny
"This stuff is amazing. My lashes look so full and luscious and really look like I'm wearing falsies. Major! I also love the regular formula, but since I wear contact lenses, the waterproof one works better for me."
Essence
Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara
Innisfree No Sebum Mineral Powder April
"I read about it on a website about products that help with oily skin. It's one of the best products I have ever used. I've struggled with acne since I was 12. Now that I'm older, I've been trying to find products to help control it and the oiliness. I use acne medication, a good moisturizer, and then this on top. It keeps my skin so soft and helps with the oil perfectly. I can't recommend it enough!"
Innisfree
No Sebum Mineral Powder
Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amanda
"With over 2,500 Amazon reviews and an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, you don't need me to tell you this exfoliating brush is an effective (and affordable,
and
chemical-free) tool for treating ingrown hairs and razor bumps."
Dylonic
Exfoliating Brush
Tula Face Filter Blurring and Moisturizing Primer Aimee
"This product is truly a holy grail staple in my routine. It creates the perfect no-makeup coverage, somehow minimizing the appearance of pores, fine lines, dark spots, etc. Couldn't recommend it enough!"
Tula
Face Filter Blurring and Moisturizing Primer
Korean Exfoliating Washcloths Karina (Me again!)
"As someone who is prone to pesky ingrown leg hairs and who also suffers from
keratosis pilaris (aka KP)
on my upper arms, I take body exfoliation pretty seriously. My go-to products are body scrubs and exfoliating peel pads that help keep my skin smooth and bump-free. However, I'm always open to a better (read: more wallet-friendly) alternative — and, at $7 for a four-pack or $4 for a smaller-sized set of four, these washcloths were a safe risk-reward addition to my Prime order. I noticed fewer ingrown hairs in the days following the scrub session and even fewer after I tried it again post-shaving. Also, since we're Going There: While I don't personally deal with
bacne or buttne
, I
do
get the rare below-the-belt pimple. So, I gave my booty a once-over with a fresh cloth to keep things smooth and soft (highly recommend if you suffer from booty breakouts). Since keratosis pilaris can be one of the trickiest and priciest skin conditions to treat (a KP scrub or lotion regimen can easily run you $50), at under $10 these viral washcloths were more than an affordable option for delivering visible results when used correctly."
TeChef Home
Korean Top Quality Exfoliating Bath Washcloth
Pixi Glow Tonic Mia
"I was already familiar with Pixi products and had always heard great things about the brand's Glow Tonic, but after digging DEEP into the Amazon reviews on this gem I was completely sold. It arrived so quickly and after using it for just a few days (morning and night after cleansing) I noticed a huge difference in my skin. My pores were much smaller and the bothersome sebum bumps on my chin area were nearly nonexistent after a week. And the spots where I had previously picked at blemishes were noticeably brighter. Will definitely be ordering more of this magic potion."
Pixi
Glow Tonic with Aloe Vera & Ginseng, 8 oz
Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel Kelsey
"I've been wanting to try this crazy product ever since our beauty director used it and described, in revolting detail, the metamorphosis her feet went through.
Baby Foot promises to rid your soles of the toughest, roughest calluses
and reveal the softest feet you've had since, like, birth. It's been almost two weeks since my Baby Foot treatment and I am, frankly, devastated. Yes, my feet are more smooth and soft than they have ever been in my adult life. But, I long for the heady days of last week when I could look forward to the horrific and thrilling site of my feet emerging from their soak, shedding wondrous layers of dead skin so great I had to keep the vacuum on hand. Sadly, my soles are in such amazing shape that I fear it will be many months before I can justify another treatment."
Baby Foot
Original Exfoliant Foot Peel - 2.4 Fl. Oz. Lavender Sce
Esarora Ice Roller Stephanie
"The girls in my office found these for a Palm Springs' bachelorette weekend to use as hangover remedies. They loved them so much that we ended up stocking them in our office freezer for 3 p.m. pick me ups and early morning meetings! A game-changer in 45 seconds — also helpful for feeling refreshed if you have to head straight from the office to after-work plans."
esarora
Ice Roller
Avarelle Acne Absorbing Cover Patch Katie
"As one reviewer said it best, 'these little patches are 'miracle workers.' Coming from someone with sensitive skin prone to additional flareups from using harsher acne-related formulas, this absolute hidden gem of a product caused no irritation whatsoever and actually soothed my skin while clearing up my blemish overnight. I'm a believer."
Avarelle
Acne Absorbing Cover Patch
Banila Co. Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm Carrie
"This balm is super gentle and effective in getting my makeup off! Seriously, even waterproof mascara. I love that it’s a more sustainable option than using makeup wipes, too."
Banila Co
Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm
Etude House Sunprise Sun Milk SPF 50+ Mallory
"I've been a diehard K-beauty sunscreen devote for the past few years, and have since turned most all of my friends and coworkers onto it too. If you haven't tried the Korean-made stuff, I'd recommend ordering this bottle by Etude House ASAP. It's honestly the most lightweight and full-coverage sunscreen that doesn't leave ANY white residue behind that I've ever tried. And I've tried a lot of the fancier and overpriced stuff too. It actually feels like I'm wearin' nothing at all after I've applied this to my skin in the mornings. Plus, it has a mattifying effect on my oil-prone complexion which is a first-ever side effect of me wearing face sunscreen. And, aside from this particular bottle, Amazon has a ton of other under $20 K-beauty SPF options worth checking out. The bottles are always so cute and easy to carry inside my purse, I always have friends asking me what it is and where I got it!"
Etude House
Sunprise Mild Airy Finish Sun Milk SPF 50+
Bliss Mint Chip Mania Soothing Facial Mask Helen
"My skin has been so angry from the hot, humid climate I moved to recently, and this product feels amazing. My complexion is noticeably calmer after I’ve used it, and it's also cute how creative it is. (The 'chips' are shea butter and you rub them in before rinsing off the mask!)"
Bliss
Mint Chip Mania Soothing Facial Mask
Zyllion Scalp Massager & Exfoliating Brush Loreto
"I was looking for a dandruff solution when I came upon this gem. All the other options seemed to only work for a couple of weeks before the silicon brushes would break, so I took a chance on this brush and it’s completely changed my life! Every time I wash my hair and use this brush my scalp feels so clean, and it does a better job than my fingers ever will, plus it’s helped remove my dandruff almost to nothing. I truly appreciate this product."
Zyllion
Scalp Massager Dandruff Brush
O'Keeffe's Foot Cream Jacqui
"I have been using this foot cream for years. Cracked, dry feet are the worst, but this product WORKS. That's my short review but there are
thousands of other positive reviews
that go into way more detail."
O'Keeffe's
Healthy Feet Foot Cream
Everyday Oil Mainstay Blend Amanda
"This truly the best oil for face, hair, and cuticles I've used. I have tried many different oils for my face, but Everyday Oil is the one I keep going back to time and time again. Not only does it smell fantastic, but it's not a heavy, goopy oil that clogs your pores. In fact, whenever I have a breakout, I slather this on at night and I SWEAR to you, the pimples have shrunk. I use it at night (sometimes after a serum, sometimes just by itself after exfoliating) and when I wake up, my skin is baby soft and plump. The company is made up of only a handful of people, but they are doing awesome things!"
Everyday Oil
Mainstay Blend
Revlon Pedi-Expert Julie
"It's kinda gross...but it beats any peel or pumice stone I've ever tried. The grater part (ew) quickly and painlessly removes rough, dry callouses and leaves your heels looking brand new. I also like that it came with a mini nail file and clipper."
Revlon
Pedi-Expert Kit
Oyin Handmade Burnt Sugar All-Veggie Pomade Kim
"No joke, this smells like freshly baked cookies. My hair
loves
the stuff and has actually thrived as a result of using it."
Oyin
Burnt Sugar All-Veggie Pomade
Weleda Skin Food Cream Donyale
"I discovered Weleda Skin Food through a friend of mine from Germany. This product is super effective for keeping the skin soft and supple. Although my skin is a combination of dry and oily during the cold winter months, it still drinks this product up! While rich in its consistency, it does not clog the pores or cause breakouts. It is one of the first natural, holistic, and organic brands on the market. Many compare it to the popular La Mer cream — only the price point for Weleda is substantially less and it still does wonders for my skin!"
Weleda
Skin Food Body Cream, 2.5 Ounce
Terra Ties Biodegradable Hair Elastics Courtney
"Heard about them from a friend who works in beauty! As someone who is constantly losing hair ties — seriously, where do they go?! — the thought of them collecting dust somewhere keeps me up at night. Enter: Terra Ties. They look and feel just like the drugstore black elastics you know, love, and seriously can’t keep misplacing, but are made of an entirely biodegradable blend of organic cotton and natural rubber. Even better, they don’t leave weird bends or creases in your hair, and the paperboard they arrive packaged in is also compostable. Freaking. Genius."
Terra Ties
Biodegradable Elastic Hair Ties (27-Pack)
The Lip Bar Vegan Liquid Matte Lipstick Stacy
"Love to support a woman-owned company! These lipsticks are long-lasting, and really great quality for the price."
The Lip Bar
Vegan Liquid Matte Lipstick
Watts 100% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Carey
"I add three drops of this to my expensive serums and creams and it extends the life and adds moisture. It lasts forever and is inexpensive. Game changer!"
Watts
100% Pure Hyaluronic Acid
Heroine Make Volume & Curl Super Waterproof Mascara Sarah
"Japanese makeup and skincare top 10 lists on a whole bunch of different makeup blogs I follow all gave this particular brand glowing reviews, so I had to check it out. I have a fraught history with mascara, especially waterproof formulas. Drugstore mascara wands get gunky really fast and don't give me an even application. Higher-end brands aren't much better, plus they're exorbitantly expensive. Mascara removal sucks too. Those Almay pads people swear by? That Lancome formula? They're both oily as hell and I end up having to rub pretty hard to get my eye makeup off. BUT! This Heroine Make stuff? It comes off with a swipe of Pond's and lasts all day. The price is right, too. Bless up."
Heroine Make
Volume & Curl Super Waterproof Mascara
Revlon ColorStay Crème Eye Shadow Grace
"For $5, I'm blown away at how pretty these shadows are. There's also a ton of product in the jar – more than you would think – so it lasted me a super long time before repurchasing. It also comes with a tiny brush, but I actually prefer to just apply with clean fingers. I love to use them alone for a sheer wash of color, or under a powder shade for long wear and more intensity."
Revlon
ColorStay Crème Eye Shadow
Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream Tammy
"I had heard it was a great dupe for a certain extremely pricey cult-favorite cream and figured before I drop $250+ on the cult brand, might as well give this shot first and OMG. Not disappointed in the least. My skin feels so plump and hydrated and the texture is the smoothest I have ever seen without using exfoliants. I'm not even considering splurging on the pricey brand now, there is literally no need."
Mario Badescu
Seaweed Night Cream
Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother Alex
"I run a small amount of this stuff through my hair before drying, or even when air drying. It keeps my hair so soft and looking great even after using hot tools."
Olaplex
No 6 Bond Smoother
Glo Skin Beauty Renew Serum Lizzie
"I was skeptical because of the price, but this stuff actually works! It reduces fine line within a couple of weeks and has much better results than with any other product I've tried."
Glo Skin Beauty
Renew Serum
Elta MD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 Sara
"A lot of sunscreens feel heavy on my skin, but not this one. Because it's made with zinc, it doesn't cause breakouts, and provides great UV coverage."
Elta MD
UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum Paige
"For under $20, this stuff can't be beaten. I was nervous about trying a retinol, but I've found that this serum really helps clear my acne as well as any discoloration and scars."
CeraVe
Resurfacing Retinol Serum
Naturopathica Carrot Seed Soothing Facial Oil Deb
"I'm 40, with combination skin and acne. I use a few drops of this oil in place of a moisturizer in the morning, and my complexion has never been more even and smooth. I have tried so many different brands over the years, and this one is the best I've used in a long time. No more blackheads, just healthier skin."
Naturopathica
Carrot Seed Soothing Facial Oil
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Face Moisturizer Hannah
"I have combo-dry skin and live in the Northeast. This moisturizer is amazing for my skin as it keeps it hydrated, comfortable, and doesn't clog my pores. It's also not super expensive, and I can buy it anywhere."
Neutrogena
Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Face Moisturizer
First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Acne Clearing Pads Noelle
"Works perfectly, and one tub lasts a long time. It helps my acne but isn't too harsh on my skin — no weird smell, and easy to use."
First Aid Beauty
Skin Rescue Acne Clearing Pads
La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum Lara
"I suddenly started having reactions on around my eyes from the other products I was using, so I switched to La Roche-Posay for their super sensitive properties and discovered this hydrating serum. It has a divine scent, it makes my skin feel amazing and it’s sensitive enough to not create any allergic reactions."
La Roche-Posay
Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Eye Cream Treatment Ann
"I've been looking for a good product for puffiness and fine lines. This eye cream goes on smooth, is not sticky and absorbs very well. It's been about 8 weeks since my purchase, and I really love it. My morning puffiness has decreased, as well as crows feet. I'll definitely purchase again and want to try other retinol products in their line."
RoC
Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Eye Cream Treatment
Kari Gran Essential Serum Balm Mia
"You can use this for
anything
. It seems like it would be thick and greasy, but I promise, it doesn't break me out. I use it in place of a serum, but it can also be used as an eye cream, or on recently healed cuts to prevent scarring. It's also nice on lips and hands, but it
is
expensive for a small jar. It's completely non-irritating and really makes your skin glow."
Kari Gran
Essential Serum Balm
Dermalogica Precleanse Meg
"It’s helped reduce my closed comedones, and it smells wonderful. An aesthetician recommended it for helping to remove makeup before cleanser, and then she also mentioned that it’s good at taking care of deodorant and sunscreen residue on the skin. Who knew?"
Dermalogica
Precleanse
Design Essentials Almond & Avocado Moisturizing & Super Detangling Conditioner Maya
"These products are great for curly hair! The bottles last forever, and they're amazing for adding moisture as well as detangling with ease. Not to mention, they smell incredible!"
Design Essentials
Almond & Avocado Moisturizing & Super Conditioner
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Stephanie
"Nothing makes my skin look brighter, more even, or less acne-prone than this product. I have tried cheaper versions and 'dupes' and literally nothing compares. It's like a tiny mini facial whenever I do at night and I wake up looking so bright! I get so many compliments on my skin when I use it."
Sunday Riley
Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Murad Resurgence Age-Balancing Night Cream Nicole
"Murad is an amazing brand, and this night cream is great for keeping the skin super moisturized. I also love the
Resurgence face wash
for cleansing my skin but without over-stripping."
Murad
Resurgence Age-Balancing Night Cream
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo Rebecca
"ABH is
it
. This product does wonders for my eyebrows. The powder fills them in so well, and I can really make the effect look natural with the subtly different shades. I love it."
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Powder Duo
Hum Nutrition Skin Squad Pre+Probiotic Rachel
"This SAVED my skin!! I couldn't figure out why my breakouts wouldn't go away, and from there I started learning more about how my gut impacts my skin. Game. Changer."
Hum Nutrition
Skin Squad Pre+Probiotic
Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser Allie
"It's a bit of a splurge, but thoroughly cleans my skin, keeps it clear, and gives it a supple, balanced feeling."
Philosophy
Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser
