Amazon’s Most-Reviewed Sunglasses Come in 21 Colors and Cost Just $15

Sometimes it pays to shell out a bit more for high-quality clothes and accessories, but when it comes to sunglasses, many Amazon reviewers disagree.

In fact, over 7,000 Amazon reviewers gave these Sungait women’s round sunglasses, which start at just $15 and come in 21 colors, a five-star review. Shoppers love wearing the glasses in lieu of expensive designer shades, claiming they hold up just as well and look as nice as high-end brands. And since they’re so affordable, if you get a few pairs, you’ll still spend less than you would on upscale designer options.

The lightweight shades are shatterproof and offered in both polarized and non-polarized lenses. They provide 400 UV protection and block out 100 percent of UVB and UVA rays. Given these features, the wide array of hues offered, and their affordable price point, it’s no wonder they’re currently Amazon’s best-selling women’s sunglasses overall.

Despite their affordable price point, these top-notch shades look and feel expensive, and they’re able to endure a lot of wear, according to reviewers. “Do not waste your money on brand name sunglasses,” one reviewer wrote. “These are way better. [They’re] not flimsy or easily broken (trust me, I've broken 5+ pairs of expensive sunglasses). I would recommend these to anyone, but especially someone who is known for losing or breaking your sunglasses. At this price point, I'll be buying a pair for my car, purse, and work!”

In fact, many owners love them even more than pricier options. “These are really great, and I’m picky about sunglasses,” another reviewer chimed in. “For what you pay, I was skeptical. I have two Ray-Bans, and I reach for these way more because they are polarized (some models), comfortable, lightweight, and stay on my face well. I’ve never had glasses accomplish everything I need. I can wear them for anything. I also love the nose piece because it does not get caught in my hair. You won’t regret buying these.”

And we have a feeling you’ll be even happier with your purchase if you snag the few pairs that are discounted right now. Most of the already affordable shades are priced at $16 to $18, but some styles — like the amber frames with green lens and the black frames with gray lens — are even cheaper when you apply the coupon featured in the listing. There’s no word on how long this promotion will last, so if you want to save on the best-selling shades, you’ll have to grab them soon.

