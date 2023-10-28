Amazon’s Most Popular Newly Released Furniture Is Already on Sale — Up to 61% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shopping for furniture can often be frustrating. After all, there are unexpected fees, shipping delays, and high prices. One place you should definitely keep on your radar for discounted furniture is Amazon’s Hot New Releases section, which is usually teeming with seriously marked-down pieces.

And right now that’s the case. The furniture department may be chock-full of newly added furniture, but shoppers are already scooping up these pieces — and fast. You’ll find something for every room, including desk chairs, shoe organizers, dressers, bed frames, coffee tables, and nightstands, plus, prices are as little as $5 and discounts go up to 61 percent off.

Keep reading to check out all the best deals on Amazon’s newly released furniture.

Amazon’s Newly Released Furniture

Lifezone Queen Bed Frame, $140 with Coupon

Amazon

$170

$140

Buy on Amazon

This multifunctional bed frame is a must for anyone looking to add extra space to the bedroom. The bed is equipped with a headboard that has a charging station along with a shelf that allows you a place to rest your charging phone, alarm clock, and books. It’s also designed with four sliding drawers, two on each side, which can be filled with extra linens and seasonal clothing. Plus, the sturdy design has metal bed legs that can support up to 800 pounds.

Over 800 shoppers have purchased the best-selling new release in bed frames this month, with reviewers explaining that it’s a “beautiful” frame and noting that it’s “built to last.”

Home Genie 24-Pocket Shoe Organizer, $9 (Save 51%)

Amazon

$18

$9

Buy on Amazon

Have too many shoes and nowhere to put them? Opt for this over-the-door shoe organizer that can hold up to 12 pairs of shoes or 40 pounds of weight. The mesh pockets are breathable, so you don’t have to worry about odors or excess dust. Just use the four included hooks to attach the organizer over the door and you’re good to go — it’s that easy to install. It also comes in white and slate gray.

A whopping 2,000 Amazon shoppers bought the shoe organizer in the past month, and it’s picked up more than 100 perfect ratings. One user wrote, “I’ve been looking for a way to store my kids’ shoes that didn’t take up too much space in their small room, and this was perfect.”

Yoobure Nightstand, $34 with Prime and Coupon

Amazon

$46

$34

Buy on Amazon

Anyone looking for a basic nightstand shouldn’t stray too far from the Yoobure Nightstand, especially since it’s just $34 with a Prime membership and a clickable coupon. The wooden nightstand is designed with three drawers, with the bottom drawer slightly larger than the other two. The top is big enough to hold essentials, like a lamp and books, and can withstand up to 35 pounds of weight. Plus, the dresser is plenty stable thanks to the steel tubes that keep it upright.

Two hundred shoppers picked up this dresser last month, and it’s also racked up over 100 perfect ratings. One user called it a “versatile bedside table that elevates bedroom convenience,” and another reviewer wrote,“The drawers hold a lot of stuff.”

Continue scrolling to check out all the other newly released furniture you should be shopping right now.

Newtral Ergonomic Home Office Chair, $110 with Prime

Amazon

$190

$110

Buy on Amazon

Furologee 5-Tier Bookshelf, $50 with Coupon

Amazon

$70

$50

Buy on Amazon

Sweetcrispy Bathroom Mirror, $55 (Save $5)

Amazon

$60

$55

Buy on Amazon

Finchitty Front Door Mat, $5 with Coupon

Amazon

$13

$5

Buy on Amazon

Olixis Modern Lift-Top Coffee Table, $65 (Save $5)

Amazon

$70

$65

Buy on Amazon

Kuject 15-Pack Shoe Storage Boxes, $35 with Prime

Amazon

$50

$35

Buy on Amazon

VanAcc 6-Drawer Dresser, $210 with Coupon

Amazon

$230

$210

Buy on Amazon

