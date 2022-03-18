Amazon’s Mike Hopkins Reveals Interim Reporting Structure For Top MGM Execs As Companies Rally Troops In Town Halls

Following the $8.5 billion sale of MGM to Amazon, two town hall meetings were held today, the first with MGM employees and the second with Amazon Studios and Prime Video staffers.

Both led by Amazon Studios and Prime Video SVP Mike Hopkins detailed a new organization structure: MGM Motion Picture Group Chairman Michael De Luca, Worldwide TV Group Chairman Mark Burnett and the studio’s COO Christopher Brearton will report into Hopkins. Amazon Studios chief Jen Salke will continue to report into Hopkins separately. Overall, there was no indication of any potential layoffs, including MGM’s sister distribution/marketing arm United Artists Releasing, and there was no option for employees of either company to ask questions. There is s also a question of whether current staffers want to continue working with the new regime.

While autonomous is a big word to use in regards to MGM’s addition to Amazon, we’re told that the shopping site/streamer’s m.o. toward its new studio acquisition is that if business is working, don’t mess with it. MGM via UAR grossed over $323M at the domestic box office last year, its biggest pics being Bond movie No Time to Die with $160.8M, and what is still the highest grossing adult-dramatic movie of the pandemic, House of Gucci with $53.8M. All in, No Time to Die made over $774M WW, of which Universal handled the overseas distribution and marketing. Of late, MGM/UAR’s Channing Tatum movie Dog, geared at female audiences, has been a box office sleeper with $50.1M to date. There are at least eight to ten theatrical releases planned for MGM/UAR this year. Amazon hasn’t distributed a movie for quite some time adhering to a theatrical window; most of their titles over the last two years have debuted on Prime and in select cinemas on the same weekend with grosses going unreported to the press.

We’re hearing that those movies in production or nearing production will continue to do so; however, it’s still TBD regarding those movies that are still in development.

De Luca and Burnett were also in attendance at the MGM town halls; Salke and COO Albert Cheng were present at the Amazon one. During the MGM meeting, it was a welcomed tone, with sizzle reels played from upcoming Amazon and MGM product, and a lot of excitement generated about the two companies coming together. Similarly, the brief Amazon Studios presentation welcomed MGM staffers to the company and showed an MGM trailer. Resources for staffers on both sides were listed for them to ask questions related to the acquisition.

