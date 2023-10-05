Amazon and Microsoft to face cloud computing competition probe

Amazon sign

Amazon and Microsoft are to face an inquiry into their dominance of the cloud computing market by the UK's competition regulator.

Media regulator Ofcom said the two make up 70-80% of the sector in the UK, while closest rival Google has 5-10%.

Ofcom had said in April it was worried a lack of competition made it difficult for businesses to switch providers.

It has referred the sector to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to look into the issue.