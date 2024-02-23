Amazon MGM Studios Dates Sundance Acquisition ‘My Old Ass’ For Late Summer Theatrical Release

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon MGM Studios is opening their $15M Sundance pick-up, My Old Ass, on Aug. 2 in a limited rollout.

The LuckyChap and Indian Paintbrush production comes from director/scribe Megan Park and stars Maisy Stella, Aubrey Plaza, Maddie Ziegler, Percy Hynes White and Kerrice Brooks. Pic follows bright-yet-irreverent Elliott (Stella) the summer before college as she comes face-to-face with her older self (Plaza) during a mushroom trip. The encounter spurs a funny and heartfelt journey of self-discovery and first love as Elliott prepares to leave her childhood home.

My Old Ass will serve as counterprogramming to the summer blockbuster fare. Opening on Aug. 2 wide is Sony’s Harold and the Purple Crayon and Warner Bros.’ M. Night Shyamalan movie Trap.

Producers are LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie, Josey McNamara and Indian Paintbrush’s Steven Rales.

My Old Ass launched in the Premieres category at Sundance and received a standing ovation at its Eccles Theatre Jan. 20 premiere. Coming away from the fest, My Old Ass scored 89% fresh with critics on Rotten Tomatoes from 18 reviews.

The movie comes in the wake of LuckyChap and Amazon MGM’s collaboration on Saltburn which minted $21M WW in its global release last fall and went onto become of Prime Video’s top 10 worldwide film debuts. Saltburn also repped the highest week-over-week growth for any Prime Video film in 2023. Saltburn blasted the 2001 Sophie Ellis-Bextor song “Murder on the Dance Floor” back onto the Billboard Global 200 charts where it peaked at the No. 10 spot. She appeared on the BAFTAs last weekend to perform the ditty.

LuckyChap also produced Barbie, which received eight Oscar nominations and was last year’s highest grossing film, garnering $1.4 billion at the global box office.

