Back pain? Amazon just slashed the price of this massage gun—snag it for 50 percent off, today only

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

legiral le3 More

Living with daily back and neck pain can be annoying at best and debilitating at worst. Every move you make can lead to a twinge or shooting pain, giving you a regular reminder that the pain is still there.

Luckily, there are some steps that may help you ease the pain. One is through massages to help work out the muscles in your neck and lower back. But while that can require time, money and regular appointments with your local masseuse, a good massage gun can also help alleviate your pain.

Of course, those aren’t free either. That’s why it’s so exciting that—today only—Amazon is offering 50 percent off its Legiral Le3 Massage Gun. It’s $98 right now (was $200).

The Legiral Le3 doesn’t just look cool, it has serious power to back it up. It helps relieve tight muscles, soreness and stiff backs.

“I was having pretty bad pain in the muscle above my knee for months now. I’d massage it by hand every day and it would stop the pain for a few minutes and come back. I put this machine on the middle intensity speed of 10 and massaged that area for about 60 seconds. The pain was gone. 100 percent gone,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I’m completely blown away at how great I feel. The pain came back this morning and I used the gun for another 60 seconds and the pain subsided once again.”

This massage gun is great for targeting specific muscles. (Photo: Amazon More

The massage gun is powered by a rechargeable lithium battery that offers up six hours of quality massage time before needing more juice. This gun’s 20 adjustable speeds help relieve soreness from pre-existing injuries or tougher-than-usual workouts.

The Le3 even has six replacement massage heads to target whatever muscles need work. An LED control panel allows you to quickly and easily adjust the speed and vibration level.

A nice perk: It comes with its own case, so you can massage on the go.

New to the whole massage gun thing? Plenty of first-timers say in the reviews that it’s easy to use. “For my first massage gun, this has been splendid,” one happy customer wrote. “I've used this every single day since I purchased it. It's just nice to have around even if you're just lounging and watching TV and want to massage your legs or another group of muscles.”

Shop it: Legiral Le3 Massage Gun, $98 (was $200), amazon.com

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.