Amazon makes the perfect nude tank tops, and they’re less than $9!

Summer is all about lightweight, easy, breezy fabrics. From linen to satin, it can be difficult for some to maintain their modesty while trying to keep cool during these warm-weather months.

That’s where these Amazon nude tank tops come in. They’re the perfect base layering piece that keeps everything smoothed over and covered up under sheer or semi-sheer tops and dresses.

Amazon Essentials Women’s 2-Pack Slim-fit Thin Strap Tank, $16.90

Amazon Essentials Women’s 2-Pack Slim-fit Thin Strap Tank, $16.90

Amazon Essentials Women’s 2-Pack Slim-fit Thin Strap Tank, $16.90

Available in three nude shades, these Amazon nude tank tops are definitely a summer wardrobe staple. Not only are they nice and stretchy, but they’re available in sizes XS-XXL to accommodate lots of different body types.

Nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers have left a rating or review for these tank tops, and the vast majority of them are positive. In the comments, customers say these tanks are “good quality,” “soft and stretchy,” and “long enough.”

If you happen to be looking for a tank top that you can wear on its own, then you’ll be happy to know these tanks are available in other colors besides nude. You can choose from solids like black, white, pink and yellow, plus there’s a striped version too.

Whether you choose a nude shade or a different color, you’re definitely getting a great value with these tank tops. A set of two is only $16.90, meaning each individual top is less than $9. That’s a bargain for a wardrobe staple that you’ll wear over and over again.

