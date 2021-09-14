Amazon in major US hiring spree, adding to UK expansion

One of Amazon’s existing warehouses (PA Archive)

Tech giant Amazon has outlined plans to hire 125,000 more people in the US, with a number of sign-on bonuses available within logistics operations.

The expansion update comes after the company earlier this month said it was set to hire a further 2500 staff in the UK, across tech, corporate and operations.

In August the Evening Standard reported that in the UK Amazon was offering £1,000 ‘golden hellos’ to new warehouse workers as it battles to overcome the combined pressures of the recruitment crisis here and the boom in online shopping.

Amazon is now planning to significantly boost its workforce in the US, which stood at around 950,000 as at July.

It said the roles in warehousing and transportation offer an average starting wage of more than $18 (£13) per hour—and up to $22.50 per hour in some locations.

Sign on bonuses of up to $3000 are available in some areas.

Amazon is among retailers to have seen bumper customer demand during lockdowns, as many people embraced online shopping while physical stores were closed.

The company, now led by Andy Jassy, posted a 27% leap in net sales to $113.1 billion in the second quarter.

The online group’s update came on the same day that Ocado Retail said: “Rising costs of labour, particularly for LGV and delivery drivers represent an increasingly important issue for the industry that may result in up to £5 million of impact to full year numbers.”

The firm said that reflects additional measures being taken to hire new staff including raising hourly rates and offering signing-on bonuses.

A number of businesses have been impacted by a combination of the ‘pingdemic’ causing disruption, driving test backlogs and some workers leaving the UK after Brexit. There has been a major shortfall in HGV drivers.

