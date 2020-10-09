Amazon’s New Luxury Stores Make Owning Designer Brands Easier and More Convenient Than Ever

Amazon Luxury Stores

If you’ve ever dreamt of owning an A-list worthy wardrobe (while also getting the A-list red carpet shopping experience), allow us to introduce you to Amazon Fashion’s new Luxury Stores.

The shopping concept, which launched on September 15, is invite-only — but don’t worry, you can get on the list here — and features luxury designers that Prime Members can purchase from the comfort of their home through the Amazon app. “We are excited to offer luxury brands the services and technology to build an inspiring, elevated customer experience,” notes Christine Beauchamp, President of Amazon Fashion, in a recent press release.

The Kate Middleton-loved brand, Oscar de la Renta, was the first to launch its “store within a store” experience, but Luxury Stores now features more notable names like La Perla, Roland Mouret, Cle De Peau, and Altuzarra. Additional iconic fashion and beauty houses are set to open their digital doors in the near future.

If this all is sounding a bit too good to be true, sit down because it gets better. Now you not only get to stay home while achieving a wardrobe filled with designer clothing, you also don’t have to worry about trying on said clothing. Amazon Luxury Store’s “View in 360” feature lets you view select items in a full 360-degree rotation to find your best sizing option. Plus, you have 30 days to return most items for a full refund if needed.

Throw on your coziest sweats, pour yourself a glass of wine, and RSVP for Amazon Fashion’s Luxury Stores concept to start creating your dream wardrobe from the comfort of your home.

