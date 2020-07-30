Shoppers rave about these £20 Amazon leggings: 'My Nike and Adidas pairs are old story now'

Amazon's top-rated leggings hailed better than Adidas and Nike by shoppers. (Yahoo Style)

Leggings are a wardrobe essential and have been our go-to leisurewear for the last few months.

Even prior to lockdown, it had become a trend to wear workout gear when out and about -and not just to the gym.

Whether you are looking to update your fitness attire now gyms and leisure centres have re-opened, or find comfortable leggings to wear while lounging around at home, there is one pair you should have on your radar.

Introducing QUEENIEKE Women Yoga Leggings, which have received glowing reviews from Amazon customers.

Why we rate it

The QUEENIEKE Women Yoga Leggings boast a high waist deign, which has a supportive stomach control section around the 5.5inch waistband to flatter the wearer’s figure.

This design is made from a blend of nylon and spandex, so it provides the stretch necessary when working out, but also essential coverage.

The leggings also feature a hidden pocket in the waistband to store your valuables so you can be hands-free throughout your workout.

QUEENIEKE’s creations are available in 16 colourways, including classic black, grey and blue shades, as well as pink, green and printed versions.

Plus, they are available in sizes extra small to 4XL, although the price varies from £15.99 to £22.99 depending on the colourway and size.

What the reviews say:

QUEENIEKE Women Yoga Leggings have received over 600 reviews. Here’s what the reviews say:

“What can I say these leggings are amazing, not only the price is good but the quality is superior. My Nike and Adidas leggings are old story now and I just purchased my second one.”

“The leggings feel supportive and not too tight, and the elastic band around the waist is stretchy yet firm, and it helps to smooth out the tummy area. The fabric is stretchy enough and are extremely soft to the touch and have strong stitching.”

“The fabric is sleek, smooth and stretchy with high-rise waist which helps to control tummy from [the] front.”

