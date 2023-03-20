Amazon cuts 9,000 more jobs, bringing 2023 total to 27,000

The Canadian Press
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff on Monday.

The job cuts would mark the second largest round of layoffs in the company's history, adding to the 18,000 employees the tech giant said it would lay off in January. The company's workforce doubled during the pandemic, however, in the midst of a hiring surge across almost the entire tech sector.

Tech companies have announced tens of thousands of job cuts this year.

In the memo, Jassy said the second phase of the company's annual planning process completed this month led to the additional job cuts. He said Amazon will still hire in some strategic areas.

“Some may ask why we didn’t announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago. The short answer is that not all of the teams were done with their analyses in the late fall; and rather than rush through these assessments without the appropriate diligence, we chose to share these decisions as we’ve made them so people had the information as soon as possible,” Jassy said.

The job cuts announced Monday will hit profitable areas for the company including its cloud computing unit AWS and its burgeoning advertising business. Twitch, the gaming platform Amazon owns, will also see some layoffs as well as Amazon's PXT organizations, which handle human resources and other functions.

Prior layoffs had also hit PXT, the company's stores division, which encompasses its e-commerce business as well as company’s brick-and-mortar stores such as Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go, and other departments such as the one that runs the virtual assistant Alexa.

Earlier this month, the company said it would pause construction on its headquarters building in northern Virginia, though the first phase of that project will open this June with 8,000 employees.

Like other tech companies, including Facebook parent Meta and Google parent Alphabet, Amazon ramped up hiring during the pandemic to meet the demand from homebound Americans that were increasingly buying stuff online to keep themselves safe from the virus.

Amazon's workforce, in warehouses and offices, doubled to more than 1.6 million people in about two years. But demand slowed as the worst of the pandemic eased. The company began pausing or cancelling its warehouse expansion plans last year.

Amid growing anxiety over the potential for a recession, Amazon in the past few months shut down a subsidiary that’s been selling fabrics for nearly 30 years and shuttered its hybrid virtual, in-home care service Amazon Care among other cost-cutting moves.

Jassy said Monday given the uncertain economy and the “uncertainty that exists in the near future," the company has chosen to be more streamlined.

He said the teams that will be impacted by the latest round of layoffs are not done making final decisions on which roles will be eliminated. The company plans to finalize those decisions by mid to late April and notify those who will be laid off.

Haleluya Hadero, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • U.S. banking crisis: ‘Banks are very fragile,’ professor says

    NYU Stern Professor of Economics Lawrence J. White joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the U.S. banking system, UBS’s emergency rescue of Credit Suisse, and the outlook for the global economy.

  • Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets

    Goldman Sachs is expecting a pause this week from the U.S. Federal Reserve after a year-long rate increase campaign as Wall Street banks scale back their hawkish expectations in the aftermath of the ongoing global banking turmoil. Bets of a 50 basis points rate hike at the start of the month following evidence of sticky inflation in a tight labor market and hawkish rhetoric from Fed Chair Jerome Powell have been dramatically altered by the collapse of two mid-sized U.S. banks and troubles at Credit Suisse. A Swiss-backed takeover of Credit Suisse by peer UBS has helped calm some contagion fears but broader ramifications of the deal are yet to be seen.

  • U.S. banking system has ‘worked very well for our country,’ strategist says

    JonesTrading Chief Market Strategist Michael O’Rourke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the U.S. banking crisis, market volatility, investor sentiment, bank deposit levels, Fed rate hikes, and the outlook for Credit Suisse.

  • Investors face 3 big questions as a rolling banking crisis shakes markets

    As concerns over a looming banking crisis weigh on the minds of investors, one economist says the ultimate outcome will depend on three major questions.

  • Amazon to lay off 9,000 employees

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman reports that Amazon will lay off 9,000 employees in an additional round of job cuts.

  • Putin welcomes China’s Xi to Kremlin amid Ukraine fighting

    MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the Kremlin on Monday, a visit that sent a powerful message to Western leaders allied with Ukraine that their efforts to isolate Moscow have fallen short. Xi's trip — his first abroad since his re-election earlier this month — showed off Beijing's new diplomatic swagger and gave a political lift to Putin just days after an international arrest warrant was issued for the Kremlin leader on war crimes charge

  • UBS is set to buy Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion. The megadeal could make the banking crisis worse.

    The UBS-Credit Suisse megadeal could make it tougher for the Fed to fight inflation without causing a recession.

  • S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

    TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped higher by strength in the base metal stocks as well as the energy and telecommunication sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 116.34 points at 19,504.06. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 337.38 points at 32,199.36. The S&P 500 index was up 31.42 points at 3,948.06, while the Nasdaq composite was up 37.52 points at 11,668.03. The C

  • French government fights to survive 2 no-confidence motions

    PARIS (AP) — France’s government is facing a critical, maybe fatal, moment Monday with no-confidence motions filed by lawmakers furious that President Emmanuel Macron ordered the use of special constitutional powers to force through an unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without giving them a vote. National Assembly lawmakers are set to vote in the afternoon on two no-confidence motions, one from the far-right National Rally and the other, more threatening one from a small ce

  • Markets underestimating risk of more BoC rate hikes: Citi

    The global banking liquidity crunch is dominating headlines but the report says Canada's economy has been stronger than expected so far this year.

  • China launches recruitment drive for college graduates

    China is launching an annual recruitment of college graduates in large and midsize cities, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday, as authorities double down on efforts to meet a more ambitious job creation goal this year. The recruitment drive, hosted by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, will last from Sunday to May 26, Xinhua said. China aims to create around 12 million urban jobs this year, up from the 2022 target of at least 11 million.

  • Former US Marine may have been 'lured' from China by security agencies before arrest -lawyer

    A former U.S. Marine Corps pilot may have been "lured" from China to Australia by security agencies before his arrest, his lawyer said outside court on Monday after an extradition hearing in Sydney. Daniel Duggan, 54, is facing extradition to the United States on charges of breaking U.S. law by training Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers. He was arrested by Australian federal police in a rural town in New South Wales state in October, shortly after returning from China, where he had lived since 2014.

  • Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices hit lowest levels since 2021 on banking fears

    Oil prices dropped to their lowest levels in 15 months on Monday on concerns that risks in the global banking sector and a potential increase in U.S. interest rates could spark a recession that would sap fuel demand. In volatile trading, Brent crude futures for May was down 83 cents, or 1.1%, to $72.14 a barrel by 1425 GMT. The slide in oil occurred despite an historic deal in which UBS, Switzerland's largest bank, agreed to buy Credit Suisse in an attempt to rescue the country's second-biggest bank.

  • UPDATE 5-Amazon to cut 9,000 jobs in second round of layoffs

    Amazon.com Inc on Monday said it would axe another 9,000 roles totaling 27,000 job cuts in recent months, trimming from its long-profitable cloud unit that's facing new headwinds and making it the latest tech company to announce a second layoff round in the face of a possible recession. In a note to staff posted online, CEO Andy Jassy said the decision stemmed from ongoing analysis of priorities and uncertainty about the economy. Whereas prior cuts had focused on the company's e-commerce and devices business as well as human-resources staff, now the company would eliminate roles from Amazon Web Services, its advertising and Twitch streaming units.

  • Russian court freezes Volkswagen assets in Russia

    (Reuters) -A Russian court on Monday froze all Volkswagen assets in Russia, in the latest obstacle to the German carmaker's year-long efforts to wind down its Russian operations. Volkswagen, along with other foreign carmakers, suspended operations in Russia last year after western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine. It has been trying to sell its Russian assets, including its flagship plant in the city of Kaluga, which has production capacity of 225,000 vehicles a year and has been furloughed since March 2022.

  • The Weeknd Reaches Settlement in Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over ‘Call Out My Name’

    2018 single was accused of plagiarizing "lead guitar and vocal hooks, including melodic, harmonic, and rhythmic elements" from electro duo Epikker

  • More Than Half of U.S. Adults Are ‘Jeopardizing’ Retirement Preparedness With Poor Life Expectancy Knowledge, Report Says

    One of the keys to a comfortable retirement is building enough wealth to ensure you don't run out of money while you're still alive. This requires familiarity with average life expectancies, but not...

  • Why US regulators let banks lose billions — as long as losses are 'unrealized'

    The danger posed by paper losses on bonds is newly relevant with the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. The debate about their treatment goes back decades.

  • Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?

    China’s reopening is set to add momentum to global economic growth, and despite the negative price movement in crude this week, oil bulls remain optimistic