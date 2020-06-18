What is Amazon Launchpad? The 9 products shoppers say are worth buying from the service

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon has garnered a reputation of being a one-stop-shop for everything — from handmade and personalized items to house-cleaning services.

Though many already subscribe to the belief that there’s no area the retail juggernaut hasn’t touched, there remains one marketplace within the massive online store that several shoppers still don’t know about: Amazon Launchpad.

What is Amazon Launchpad?

With Amazon’s reputation as one of the largest online retailers, selling over 3 billion products per year worldwide as of 2017, it’s increasingly difficult for smaller businesses and startups to stand out among the hoards of larger brands.

According to Amazon Launchpad’s description, the service was created to serve as a pioneering platform to help showcase innovative products invented by small startups.

Through this initiative, small businesses can sell products on the retailer’s trusted platform, and shoppers can immediately purchase these items as they would any other Amazon product.

Where does Amazon Launchpad source its products?

The service, which has been around for years, relies on partners like Kickstarter, Indiegogo and Y Combinator to source products that are worthy of being shopped on a larger scale.

A few brands that shoppers swear by today have a widely respected presence on Amazon Launchpad, including iOttie, Wyze, Cube and more.

Some of these products even stand as Amazon’s best-selling items, with 11,000+ reviewers, for example, sharing why the product is impressive, as seen in the case of the Nonda USB Type-C Adapter.

So, in the spirit of supporting smaller businesses, take a look at nine products listed on Amazon Launchpad that shoppers can’t get enough of, starting at just $9. And if you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign up here to get your products in just two days.

