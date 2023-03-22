Amazon launches own TVs and Luna gaming service in UK

Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor
·2 min read

Amazon has launched its own TVs in the UK for the first time, to rival the likes of Sky Glass.

It also announced that its Luna cloud gaming service and controller were now available in the UK.

The expansion comes amid a challenging period for technology firms amid pressure on consumer finances and higher build costs.

Amazon also launched its Luna cloud gaming service in the UK on Wednesday (Amazon/PA)
Amazon also launched its Luna cloud gaming service in the UK on Wednesday (Amazon/PA)

Amazon first started building its own TVs in 2021 but initially only made them available to customers in the US.

It said on Wednesday that the Fire TV Omni QLED series, which have Amazon services already built in, were now available to buy in the UK.

Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices & Services, told the PA news agency that demand for the TVs in the US had been positive.

He said: “The expansion is a sign of the momentum we have seen.

“Most people have engaged with our Fire TV technology, and the point of this is to expand the range of options available and continue to focus on quality of experience.”

The Omni QLED TVs are available in four sizes, ranging from 43 inches to 65 inches wide, and are priced from £429.99.

It said the TVs could also be used to display art or personal photos when they were not streaming television or games.

Amazon also launched its more affordable Fire TV 2-Series, which start at 32 inches and are priced from £249.99.

On Wednesday, the business also revealed it had now made its Luna cloud gaming service and Luna Controller available in the UK.

Customers would have access to stream games on devices they already owned and Prime members would be able to stream a rotating selection of games at no further cost, Amazon said.

Luna, which has already been released in the US, is powered by Amazon Web Services and can be used for live broadcasting to Twitch, the company’s live-streaming operation.

“With Amazon Luna, we’re making gaming easier and more convenient by offering instant access to console-quality games on devices customers already own,” Eric Saarnio, vice president of Amazon Devices International, said.

“Gamers in the US have been enjoying Luna for the past year so we’re thrilled to now expand the service to customers in Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom.”

It comes days after the technology firm also revealed plans to cut 9,000 more jobs in the coming weeks across its global business.

Latest Stories

  • BlackBerry signs up to $900 million patent deal after sale to Catapult collapses

    Malikie Innovations Ltd will buy the patents and pay $170 million in cash on deal closing, and another $30 million three years later. BlackBerry will also get annual cash royalties from the profits generated from the patents, relating to its messaging and wireless networking among others. Malikie is a newly formed unit of intellectual property monetization firm Key Patent Innovations Ltd.

  • Nvidia tweaks flagship H100 chip for export to China as H800

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp, the U.S. semiconductor designer that dominates the market for artificial intelligence (AI) chips, said it has modified its flagship product into a version that is legal to export to China. U.S. regulators last year put into place rules that stopped Nvidia from selling its two most advanced chips, the A100 and newer H100, to Chinese customers citing national security concerns. Reuters in November reported that Nvidia had designed a chip called the A800 that reduced some capabilities of the A100 to make the A800 legal for export to China.

  • Bill Gates: There will be AI that does 'everything that a human brain can'

    A big voice in tech weighs in on the AI debate.

  • So Many Top-Rated Wireless Earbuds Are On Sale At Amazon Right Now

    Amazon is home to thousands of wireless earbuds. Amazon is currently hosting lots of deals on wireless earbuds, including some customer favorites, from the second-generation Apple AirPod Pros to the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds to the LG Tone Free TF8s.

  • Apple deals offer top-tier tech with rock-bottom prices—shop at Amazon, Best Buy and QVC

    Shop for the best-rated tech at wallet-friendly prices with these Apple deals on MacBook laptops, iPad tablets, AirPods earbuds and more.

  • Nvidia positions for quantum computing with new products

    Nvidia Corp, the computing company powering the bulk of artificial intelligence, is positioning itself as a key player in quantum computing with the launch of new software and hardware. On Tuesday at its developer conference GTC, Nvidia unveiled CUDA Quantum, a platform for building quantum algorithms using popular classical computer coding languages C++ and python. The program would help run the algorithm across quantum and classical computers depending on which system is most efficient in solving the problem.

  • 'Bye, AirPods': These Beats buds are giving Apple a run for its money — and they're on sale

    Incredible noise-cancellation, awesome battery life and cool colors to boot.

  • I tried Walmart's $15 AirTag alternative, the Onn Item Locator — here's my review

    It's half the price of Apple's tracker, but you'll probably want to steer clear.

  • How to record a phone call on your android?

    If you try screen recording a phone call, you won’t have any audio, which means you would need to use a third-party app including Google Voice and Call Recorder Lite.

  • Microsoft is Bringing Xbox to the iPhone

    Microsoft’s digital gaming universe is coming to iPhone and Android, according to the head of its...

  • Meryl Streep, Edward Norton and more unite for Apple TV+'s star-studded 'Extrapolations'

    Meryl Streep, Edward Norton, Forest Whitaker, Gemma Chan, Kit Harrington and more will star in climate change series 'Extrapolations' on Apple TV+.

  • TikTok, Facing Possible U.S. Ban, Claims It Has 150 Million American Users

    TikTok, trying to fend off a potential U.S. government ban over security fears related to the app’s Chinese ownership, is touting new figures reflecting how pervasive and popular it is in America. TikTok announced that as of February 2023, the short-form video app has more than 150 million monthly active users in the U.S. In […]

  • Knightscope: We’re working ‘to fix’ injustices for security guards, CEO says

    Knightscope CEO William Santana Li joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why retailers turning to robot security amid the rise in theft and labor costs, developing cutting-edge technology, and the outlook for robots.

  • Google suspends Chinese shopping app amid security concerns

    HONG KONG (AP) — Google has suspended the Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo on its app store after malware was discovered in versions of the app from other sources. Google said in a statement Tuesday that it suspended the Pinduoduo app on the Google Play app store out of “security concerns” and that it was investigating the matter. The suspension of the Pinduoduo app — mainly used in China — comes amid heightened U.S.-China tensions over Chinese-owned apps such as TikTok, which some U.S. lawmakers

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday — save up to 45%

    A bestselling Ninja blending system for $60, a Hoover carpet cleaner for under $100 and more stellar savings.

  • If you own a cell phone, you'll be the target of a scammer

    Your cell phone remains the hottest target for scammers. Two scam alerts prove it.

  • Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier Is Hitting Its Stride

    After a slow launch, Netflix's "Basic with Ads" tier has reportedly reached 1 million subscribers.

  • As ZK Tech Booms in Crypto, Developers Must Consider User Safety

    Zero Knowledge proofs offer robust security and scaling for the latest crypto products. OpenZeppelin’s Stephen Webber writes about how developers could build more secure ZK proofs.

  • Nvidia turns to AI cloud rental to spread new technology

    (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp Chief Executive Jensen Huang on Tuesday laid out the company's plans to make the powerful and expensive supercomputers used to develop AI technologies like ChatGPT available for rent to nearly any business. While that access will not come cheap - at $37,000 a month for eight of Nvidia's flagship A100 or H100 chips strung together - offering it to a wider swath of business customers could accelerate an AI boom that has driven Nvidia shares up 77% this year, making it about five times more valuable than longtime rival Intel Corp. The Santa Clara, California-based company already dominates the field for artificial intelligence chips and has helped partners like Microsoft Corp build huge systems for ChatGPT creator OpenAI's services to answer questions with human-like text and generate images from prompts.

  • REFILE-Nvidia set to reveal new AI technologies at annual conference

    Nvidia Corp Chief Executive Jensen Huang is expected on Tuesday to disclose new artificial intelligence chips and technologies at the company's annual conference for software developers. Analysts will be watching for the Santa Clara, California-based company to give more details about how it plans to widen accessibility to processing power like to that used to develop fast-rising technologies such as the chatbot ChatGPT. Last month, Huang told investors it would launch its own cloud computing service to offer more readily available access to large systems built with its chips.