Amazon Launched a Huge Line of Mix-and-Match Sweats That Start at $13

You can create the cozy fall outfit of your dreams with this under-the-radar Amazon line.

Amazon Essentials, an affordable fashion brand that’s exclusive to the retailer, now offers a collection of stylish mix-and-match sweats for women. The assortment features all sorts of comfortable staples (think hoodies and joggers) in tons of colors, prints, and styles that start at just $13.

Amazon’s Mix-and-Match Sweats:

Shoppers can pick and choose their favorites to create the perfect work-from-home outfit or stock up on several pieces to wear with the rest of their wardrobe. The line includes several tops and bottoms that can be paired with your favorite leggings and t-shirts, as well as rompers and jumpsuits that can be worn on their own or layered with other clothes.

Each item comes in classic colors like black, gray, and navy, in addition to pretty shades like blush pink and bright coral. There are several prints, too, including pieces covered in stars, stripes, and camo.

The most popular item, the fleece jogger sweatpant, has earned over 2,200 five-star ratings. Reviewers love the pants’ super soft feel, high-quality look, and affordable price point, calling them the “coziest joggers ever” and their “new favorite pants.” And unlike some inexpensive sweats, these are nice enough to wear to run errands or hit the gym.

The basic crewneck sweatshirt is another customer favorite, beating out thousands of other styles to earn a top spot on Amazon’s best-sellers chart. “Even though I have expensive brand name sweatshirts, this is my go-to,” one reviewer wrote. “Comfortable [and] they wash well — love these!”

Considering comfy clothes are basically the uniform of 2020, your current selection is probably due for an upgrade. And since everything is going for less than $30, you don’t have to wait for a sale to grab a few things — or the entire collection! Browse the complete assortment through the Amazon Essentials store, or get your shopping started by checking out every piece (in select colors) right here.

Buy It! Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt, from $12.64; amazon.com

Buy It! Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie, from $18.85; amazon.com

