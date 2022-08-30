Amazon Labor Day deals are here—shop 60+ deals on Bissell, Cosori, Apple and Revlon

Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·5 min read
Beat the shopping rush with these Amazon Labor Day deals on earbuds, home appliances and more.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Labor Day 2022 is less than a week away, which means time is ticking to get some of the best savings of the summer. Whether you need a way to keep your home air fresh or you want one of the best TVs on the market, this holiday season is one of the best times to score home essentials for wallet-friendly prices. If you've got a lot on your wish list, Amazon is the place to shop.

Ready to celebrate Labor Day 2022 with a shopping spree? Find rock-bottom prices on some of our favorite brands, including Apple, Cosori and Eufy, at Amazon. Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop on everything you need to know about the Amazon Labor Day sale, plus, be among the first to shop the best deals available now.

Labor Day 2022: Shop the 70 best sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon

Lowe’s Labor Day sale: Save on appliances, furniture and more now

The 5 best Labor Day deals at Amazon

  1. Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $134.99 (Save $95)

  2. Bissell air180 Home Air Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters for $139.99 (Save $40)

  3. Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C for $155.99 (Save $144)

  4. Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (Save $69.01)

  5. LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,596.99 (Save $903)

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

Home deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Shop Labor Day deals on furniture, vacuums and more today at Amazon.
Having guests over for Labor Day 2022? Snag discounts on mattresses, washcloths and furniture right now at Amazon. Meanwhile, conquer all your end-of-summer cleaning with deals on robot vacuums from iRobot and Eufy.

Kitchen deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Find kitchen tools and appliances for less ahead of Labor Day 2022 at Amazon.
With back-to-school season upon us, you may be ready to start meal prepping again. Pick up all the kitchen tools you need at Amazon—with prices you'll love. Browse Labor Day sales on kitchen thermometers, air fryers and more.

Tech deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Need new tech? Amazon's Labor Day sale offers big savings on LG, Sony and more.
Upgrade your essential tech ahead of Labor Day 2022 with Amazon deals on TVs, smart speakers, headphones and so much more. Look to incredible markdowns on Apple, Sony and LG while supplies last.

►Best Buy Labor Day sale: Shop 50+ deals on Samsung, Apple and HP

Fashion and beauty deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Find big savings on fashion and beauty essentials during the Amazon Labor Day 2022 sale.
Refresh your seasonal style with fashion and beauty deals available now at Amazon's Labor Day 2022 sale. Save big on Levi's clothing and Revlon hair devices.

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a federal holiday that celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday falls on Monday, September 5. Labor Day weekend has unofficially become known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What are the best deals on Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances, mattresses, furniture, back-to-school essentials and electronics. While some Labor Day sales are still under lock and key, we've already seen deals in each of those categories at Amazon.

Be sure to bookmark this page, and check back frequently, to be the first to shop the best deals available across all categories at the Amazon Labor Day sale 2022.

When do Labor Day deals start?

Most Labor Day sales start around early to mid-August. Right now, we are seeing tons of Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today, you can shop doorbuster deals from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Where should I shop this Labor Day?

Whether you're in the market for some dorm room furniture or a feature-loaded smart TV, Amazon has all your shopping needs covered. As one of our go-to places to shop, the mega-retailer offers rock-bottom prices on top-notch brands. While Amazon always offers tons of daily deals, Labor Day is a great opportunity to scoop even more savings on everyday items. Meanwhile, for smart tech and appliances, don't pass up markdowns at Best Buy and Samsung.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to shop the Amazon Labor Day sale 2022?

No. Both Amazon Prime members and non-Amazon Prime members can shop Labor Day markdowns at Amazon. A Prime membership can, however, get you early access to select deals, allowing you to snag big savings on top-rated brands before stock sells out. A Prime membership also gets you free shipping, exclusive access to future sales events and tons of other shopping perks.

Is Amazon Prime Day coming back this fall? Here's everything you need to know

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance).

What are the best Amazon deals to shop this Labor Day 2022?

During the Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 you'll find killer deals on home essentials, electronics and so much more. Labor Day is historically a great time to buy big-ticket items, including mattresses, furniture, appliances, TV and laptops. Today at Amazon you can shop deals in each of those categories.

If you want to upgrade your visuals at home, don't pass up the LG 65-Inch OLED C1 series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV. Down from $2,499.99 to just $1,596.99, the screen can be yours today for a whopping $903 markdown. In testing, we found the TV had incredible contrast and color, an impressive array of features and an elegant design.

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa