Shop 60+ last chance Amazon Labor Day deals—save on Apple, Bissell, iRobot and Revlon

Shop after Labor Day deals on home, tech and kitchen essentials today at Amazon.

Labor Day weekend is over, and now is your last chance to shop Labor Day 2022 deals at Amazon. If you want to celebrate the final days of summer with a shopping spree we found rock-bottom prices on some of our favorite brands, including Apple, Cosori and Eufy, at the Amazon Labor Day sale.

5 best Labor Day deals at Amazon

Home deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Shop extended Labor Day deals on appliances, vacuums and more at Amazon.

Ready to spruce up your home for the fall after Labor Day 2022? Snag discounts on mattresses, washcloths and furniture right now at Amazon before they're gone. Meanwhile, conquer all your home cleaning with deals on robot vacuums from iRobot and Eufy.

Furniture deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

You can score some stellar post-Labor Day deals at Amazon on stylish home furnishings today.

Refresh you interiors with furniture deals on tables, lamps, nightstands and so much more at Amazon. Shop post-Labor Day deals for huge savings on everything you need for your home today.

Mattress and bedding deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Save big on mattresses and more with the best post-Labor day deals at Amazon.

If you want to catch up on some rest after a fun-filled Labor Day weekend, consider investing in some new bedroom essentials. From markdowns on mattresses to savings on bedding must-haves, you can still cozy up with dreamy discounts today at Amazon.

Kitchen deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Find kitchen tools and appliances for less with these post-Labor Day 2022 deals at Amazon.

With back-to-school season upon us, you may be ready to start meal prepping again. Pick up all the kitchen tools you need at Amazon—with prices you'll love. Browse post-Labor Day sales so that you can score on kitchen thermometers, air fryers and more.

Tech deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Need new tech? Amazon still has post-Labor Day deals available on LG, Sony and more.

Heading back to work after the long weekend? Upgrade your essential tech with Amazon deals on smart speakers, headphones and so much more. Look to incredible markdowns on Apple, Sony and Philips while supplies last.

TV deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Save big on Samsung and LG smart screens right now at Amazon.

Looking for a new smart screen to add best-in-class visuals to your living room or master suite? Don't pass up deals on Samsung, LG and Sony smart TVs, available for a limited time at Amazon.

Laptop and tablet deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

You can still shop the Amazon Labor Day 2022 sale for savings on laptops and tablets.

Whether you're looking for a new tablet that can help you ace the fall semester or a feature-packed laptop that will let you conquer your favorite video games, these Amazon deals on laptops and tablets are sure to please.

Fashion and beauty deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

You can still find big Labor Day savings on fashion and beauty essentials at Amazon.

Refresh your seasonal style with fashion and beauty deals available now at Amazon. Save big on Ray-Ban sunglasses and Revlon hair devices before the Labor Day sales end.

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

When was Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day 2022 was Monday, September 5. The federal holiday celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers and is observed annually on the first Monday of September. Labor Day weekend has unofficially become known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more. Although the holiday is over, you can still grab some post-Labor Day savings if you act now.

What are the best deals after Labor Day 2022?

The days following Labor Day are one of the best times to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. This year, the best extended Labor Day deals are on home appliances, mattresses, furniture, back-to-school essentials and electronics. You can find deals in each of those categories today at Amazon.

Be sure to bookmark this page, and check back frequently throughout the week to shop the best Amazon deals available before they're gone.

When did Labor Day deals start?

Most Labor Day sales started around early to mid-August, and many are still going on. Right now, we are seeing tons of holiday deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today is one of your last chances to shop doorbuster deals from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Where should I shop after Labor Day?

Whether you're in the market for some dorm room furniture or a feature-loaded smart TV, Amazon has all your shopping needs covered. As one of our go-to places to shop, the mega-retailer offers rock-bottom prices on top-notch brands. While Amazon always offers tons of daily deals, after Labor Day is a great opportunity to scoop even more savings on everyday items. Meanwhile, for smart tech and appliances, don't pass up markdowns at Best Buy and Samsung.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to shop the Amazon Labor Day sale 2022?

No. Both Amazon Prime members and non-Amazon Prime members can shop Labor Day markdowns at Amazon. A Prime membership can, however, get you early access to select deals, allowing you to snag big savings on top-rated brands before stock sells out. A Prime membership also gets you free shipping, exclusive access to future sales events and tons of other shopping perks.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance).

What are the best Amazon deals to shop after Labor Day 2022?

During the Amazon Labor Day 2022 sale, we found killer deals on home essentials, electronics and so much more. After Labor Day is a great time to buy big-ticket items, including mattresses, furniture, appliances, TV and laptops. Today at Amazon you can shop deals in each of those categories before they're gone.

If you want to upgrade your visuals at home, don't pass up the LG 65-Inch OLED C1 series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV. Down from $2,499.99 to just $1,596.99, the screen can be yours today for a whopping $903 markdown. In testing, we found the TV had incredible contrast and color, an impressive array of features and an elegant design.

