Shop 60+ last chance Amazon Labor Day deals—save on Apple, Bissell, iRobot and Revlon

Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·6 min read
Shop after Labor Day deals on home, tech and kitchen essentials today at Amazon.
Shop after Labor Day deals on home, tech and kitchen essentials today at Amazon.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Labor Day weekend is over, and now is your last chance to shop Labor Day 2022 deals at Amazon. If you want to celebrate the final days of summer with a shopping spree we found rock-bottom prices on some of our favorite brands, including Apple, Cosori and Eufy, at the Amazon Labor Day sale.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

►Labor Day 2022 sales: 80+ best Labor Day 2022 sales you can still shop at Lowe's, Best Buy, Amazon and more

Disney+ Day is coming: What to know and what's streaming

5 best Labor Day deals at Amazon

  1. Bissell air180 Home Air Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters for $139.99 (Save $40)

  2. Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds from $141.59 (Save $88.40)

  3. Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C for $159.99 (Save $140)

  4. Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (Save $69.01)

  5. LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,596.99 (Save $903)

Shop at Amazon

Home deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Shop extended Labor Day deals on appliances, vacuums and more at Amazon.
Shop extended Labor Day deals on appliances, vacuums and more at Amazon.

Ready to spruce up your home for the fall after Labor Day 2022? Snag discounts on mattresses, washcloths and furniture right now at Amazon before they're gone. Meanwhile, conquer all your home cleaning with deals on robot vacuums from iRobot and Eufy.

Furniture deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

You can score some stellar post-Labor Day deals at Amazon on stylish home furnishings today.
You can score some stellar post-Labor Day deals at Amazon on stylish home furnishings today.

Refresh you interiors with furniture deals on tables, lamps, nightstands and so much more at Amazon. Shop post-Labor Day deals for huge savings on everything you need for your home today.

Mattress and bedding deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Save big on mattresses and more with the best post-Labor day deals at Amazon.
Save big on mattresses and more with the best post-Labor day deals at Amazon.

If you want to catch up on some rest after a fun-filled Labor Day weekend, consider investing in some new bedroom essentials. From markdowns on mattresses to savings on bedding must-haves, you can still cozy up with dreamy discounts today at Amazon.

Kitchen deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Find kitchen tools and appliances for less with these post-Labor Day 2022 deals at Amazon.
Find kitchen tools and appliances for less with these post-Labor Day 2022 deals at Amazon.

With back-to-school season upon us, you may be ready to start meal prepping again. Pick up all the kitchen tools you need at Amazon—with prices you'll love. Browse post-Labor Day sales so that you can score on kitchen thermometers, air fryers and more.

Tech deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Need new tech? Amazon still has post-Labor Day deals available on LG, Sony and more.
Need new tech? Amazon still has post-Labor Day deals available on LG, Sony and more.

Heading back to work after the long weekend? Upgrade your essential tech with Amazon deals on smart speakers, headphones and so much more. Look to incredible markdowns on Apple, Sony and Philips while supplies last.

►Best Buy Labor Day sale: Shop 50+ deals on Samsung, Apple and HP

TV deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Save big on Samsung and LG smart screens right now at Amazon.
Save big on Samsung and LG smart screens right now at Amazon.

Looking for a new smart screen to add best-in-class visuals to your living room or master suite? Don't pass up deals on Samsung, LG and Sony smart TVs, available for a limited time at Amazon.

Laptop and tablet deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

You can still shop the Amazon Labor Day 2022 sale for savings on laptops and tablets.
You can still shop the Amazon Labor Day 2022 sale for savings on laptops and tablets.

Whether you're looking for a new tablet that can help you ace the fall semester or a feature-packed laptop that will let you conquer your favorite video games, these Amazon deals on laptops and tablets are sure to please.

Fashion and beauty deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

You can still find big Labor Day savings on fashion and beauty essentials at Amazon.
You can still find big Labor Day savings on fashion and beauty essentials at Amazon.

Refresh your seasonal style with fashion and beauty deals available now at Amazon. Save big on Ray-Ban sunglasses and Revlon hair devices before the Labor Day sales end.

Shop at Amazon

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

When was Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day 2022 was Monday, September 5. The federal holiday celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers and is observed annually on the first Monday of September. Labor Day weekend has unofficially become known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more. Although the holiday is over, you can still grab some post-Labor Day savings if you act now.

What are the best deals after Labor Day 2022?

The days following Labor Day are one of the best times to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. This year, the best extended Labor Day deals are on home appliances, mattresses, furniture, back-to-school essentials and electronics. You can find deals in each of those categories today at Amazon.

Be sure to bookmark this page, and check back frequently throughout the week to shop the best Amazon deals available before they're gone.

When did Labor Day deals start?

Most Labor Day sales started around early to mid-August, and many are still going on. Right now, we are seeing tons of holiday deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today is one of your last chances to shop doorbuster deals from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Where should I shop after Labor Day?

Whether you're in the market for some dorm room furniture or a feature-loaded smart TV, Amazon has all your shopping needs covered. As one of our go-to places to shop, the mega-retailer offers rock-bottom prices on top-notch brands. While Amazon always offers tons of daily deals, after Labor Day is a great opportunity to scoop even more savings on everyday items. Meanwhile, for smart tech and appliances, don't pass up markdowns at Best Buy and Samsung.

Shop at Amazon

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to shop the Amazon Labor Day sale 2022?

No. Both Amazon Prime members and non-Amazon Prime members can shop Labor Day markdowns at Amazon. A Prime membership can, however, get you early access to select deals, allowing you to snag big savings on top-rated brands before stock sells out. A Prime membership also gets you free shipping, exclusive access to future sales events and tons of other shopping perks.

Is Amazon Prime Day coming back this fall? Here's everything you need to know

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance).

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What are the best Amazon deals to shop after Labor Day 2022?

During the Amazon Labor Day 2022 sale, we found killer deals on home essentials, electronics and so much more. After Labor Day is a great time to buy big-ticket items, including mattresses, furniture, appliances, TV and laptops. Today at Amazon you can shop deals in each of those categories before they're gone.

If you want to upgrade your visuals at home, don't pass up the LG 65-Inch OLED C1 series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV. Down from $2,499.99 to just $1,596.99, the screen can be yours today for a whopping $903 markdown. In testing, we found the TV had incredible contrast and color, an impressive array of features and an elegant design.

Shop at Amazon

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Labor Day deals: Final chance to save on Bissell, iRobot, Apple

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 37 Labor Day fashion sales to shop today—save at Michael Kors, Nordstrom and lululemon

    Make a style statement this LDW by shopping the absolute best Labor Day fashion sales available now at Michael Kors, lululemon and more.

  • 45+ best Labor Day 2022 furniture deals at Amazon, Target, Macy's and Wayfair

    Give your home's interior an upgrade with today's best Labor Day furniture deals on couches, tables and chairs at Wayfair, Amazon, Macy's and QVC.

  • 30+ incredible Labor Day 2022 TV deals from LG, Samsung, TCL and Hisense

    Bring new dimensions to your home movie night with these amazing Labor Day 2022 TV deals on screens from top developers available now.

  • Judge approves special master to review documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, pauses DOJ probe

    A judge authorized a special master to review documents found at Donald Trump's estate and temporarily halted the Justice Department's criminal probe.

  • Canadian beach volleyball duo Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson finish 2nd in debut at Chicago Open

    The Canadian beach volleyball duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson finished second in their professional debut at the AVP Pro Tour's Chicago Open on Sunday. Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson were defeated 2-1 (21-18, 17-21, 15-10) by Americans Taryn Klot and Kristen Nuss in the final. It was the second loss the Canadian duo suffered to Klot and Nuss at the event, following a 2-0 result (21-18, 21-15) on Friday. Last week, Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan, Canada's most decorated women's

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Former TFC defender savours U.S. Open Cup run with second-tier Sacramento Republic FC

    Todd Dunivant won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2005 as a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy. After a 17-year wait, the former Toronto FC defender has another crack at hoisting the historic trophy — this time as president and GM of second-tier Sacramento Republic FC. The USL Championship side takes on Orlando City SC at the MLS team's home stadium on Wednesday with the cup on the line. The game is already a sellout with 25,500 expected in attendance. Sacramento kicked off its cup run on April 7,

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • 'She has my back always': Ontario sisters reunite to play soccer at UPEI

    There's an argument to be made that Veronica and Patrycia Kozak should play on opposing teams. The sisters from Mississauga, Ont., 19 and 18 respectively, have been reunited at UPEI as soccer teammates now that Patrycia is in her first year while Veronica is entering second year. Based on how much they rip on each other, and their competitive elbowing on and off the field, you might think they'd be better off taking this sibling rivalry to separate clubs. But that's not how they want it to be. "

  • Redblacks top Alouettes 38-24 to earn back-to-back wins for first time this season

    MONTREAL — In a season where the Ottawa Redblacks have struggled to build any momentum, a short week coming off a win turned out to be advantageous. The Redblacks (3-8) earned back-to-back wins for the first time this season courtesy of a 38-24 victory over the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday night. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw for 313 yards and one touchdown on 20-of-31 passing, in leading a focused Ottawa team. “A short week coming off a win is always nice because yo

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Winnipeg basketball tournament aims to reduce period poverty for Zimbabwe women, girls

    The Manitoba Basketball African Association held its annual Ball for a Cause tournament this weekend, and Winnipeggers from across the African diaspora played to reduce period poverty for women and girls in rural Zimbabwe. Dennis Maritim, chairperson of the Ball for a Cause tournament, previously played for team Kenya. He said the basketballers are in it for their love of the game and to support a good cause. "None of the players even care about what the prize is.… There's no prize," he told gue

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death