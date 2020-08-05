10 kitchen gadgets you didn’t know you needed

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Lockdown has encouraged some of us to get a little more creative in the kitchen; whether we’re rustling up mouth-watering feasts or baking sweet banana bread.

However, even with our newfound culinary interest, there is still one aspect of cooking we find tiresome: meal prep.

Peeling, chopping and dicing often feels like it takes a lifetime to complete. Plus, it leaves our fingers sore and achey.

However, there are plenty of nifty gadgets available to take the stress out of this chore, and we have Tik Tok to thank for helping us discover them.

One Tik Tok user, who goes by the name toponlinefinds, has attracted a lot of attention for one viral video, which demonstrates her using a variety of kitchen tools to help prepare different items of food.

From carrot and tomato slicers, to strawberry corers and even a device to help dry your salad after you’ve washed the lettuce leaves. There are so many kitchen gadgets that can make meal prep less of a chore.

The good news is most of them are available to buy online at Amazon - and they’re super affordable too.

Shop 10 kitchen gadgets from Amazon

DADA-TECH Liquid Soap Dispenser Set More

The DADA-Tech Liquid Soap Dispenser allows you to put soap onto a sponge in one neat hand movement, and using just one hand. Plus, any excess soap drains straight back into the dispenser, preventing waste. It not only saves time but also space in your kitchen, as the sponge sits on top of the soap dispenser, which is why it has been hailed a “clever little contraption” by shoppers.

Electric Potato Peeler More

Peeling potatoes can be tiresome work, but this Electric Potato Peeler can solve that. This appliance features a movable needle in the centre, which can be adjusted in height to fit the food item, a holder to ensure the food stays still, as well as a robotised blade to peel the skin - all you have to do is press a button. Customers can’t get enough of the creation, as one review read: “My husband is so pleased with this. We have arthritis in [our] hands, this peeler make life easier. So will recommend.”

Silicone Clip-on Strainer Colander More

The silicone colander is a lightweight and compact tool, which is super easy and effective to use. The device can be clipped onto the edge of a pot, pan or bowl, regardless of its size, to help drain any contents. The affordable design has received glowing reviews, one of which read: “ have fibromyalgia and need two hands to hold a saucepan. It has made my life so much easier, and anyone with problems with their hands or wrists would benefit from using them. A simple product but highly recommended.”

BonTime Fruit Grips Grape Zip Slicer More