10 kitchen gadgets you didn’t know you needed

Lockdown has encouraged some of us to get a little more creative in the kitchen; whether we’re rustling up mouth-watering feasts or baking sweet banana bread.
However, even with our newfound culinary interest, there is still one aspect of cooking we find tiresome: meal prep.
Peeling, chopping and dicing often feels like it takes a lifetime to complete. Plus, it leaves our fingers sore and achey.
However, there are plenty of nifty gadgets available to take the stress out of this chore, and we have Tik Tok to thank for helping us discover them.
One Tik Tok user, who goes by the name toponlinefinds, has attracted a lot of attention for one viral video, which demonstrates her using a variety of kitchen tools to help prepare different items of food.
From carrot and tomato slicers, to strawberry corers and even a device to help dry your salad after you’ve washed the lettuce leaves. There are so many kitchen gadgets that can make meal prep less of a chore.
The good news is most of them are available to buy online at Amazon - and they’re super affordable too.
Shop 10 kitchen gadgets from Amazon
DADA-TECH Liquid Soap Dispenser Set | £7.89 (Was £9.90)
The DADA-Tech Liquid Soap Dispenser allows you to put soap onto a sponge in one neat hand movement, and using just one hand. Plus, any excess soap drains straight back into the dispenser, preventing waste. It not only saves time but also space in your kitchen, as the sponge sits on top of the soap dispenser, which is why it has been hailed a “clever little contraption” by shoppers.
Electric Potato Peeler | £26.98
Peeling potatoes can be tiresome work, but this Electric Potato Peeler can solve that. This appliance features a movable needle in the centre, which can be adjusted in height to fit the food item, a holder to ensure the food stays still, as well as a robotised blade to peel the skin - all you have to do is press a button. Customers can’t get enough of the creation, as one review read: “My husband is so pleased with this. We have arthritis in [our] hands, this peeler make life easier. So will recommend.”
Silicone Clip-on Strainer Colander | £9.99 (Was £10.99)
The silicone colander is a lightweight and compact tool, which is super easy and effective to use. The device can be clipped onto the edge of a pot, pan or bowl, regardless of its size, to help drain any contents. The affordable design has received glowing reviews, one of which read: “ have fibromyalgia and need two hands to hold a saucepan. It has made my life so much easier, and anyone with problems with their hands or wrists would benefit from using them. A simple product but highly recommended.”
BonTime Fruit Grips Grape Zip Slicer | £6.76
Slicing smaller food items, like cherry tomatoes, grapes and olives, can be fiddly and time consuming. However, this nifty device will make light work of chopping those items. Simply fill the tube with your item, attach the plunger, which has a hand grip attached, and slide down the shoot for sliced fruit and veg.
Alivier Strawberry Berry Stem Gem Leaves Huller Remover | £1.99
This contraption will get rid of the core and leaf top on a strawberry, and can only be likened to a giant tweezer. The hull works by simply pushing into the top of the fruit, before it is twisted and pulled out to remove the core. “I seem to get through a strawberry huller every year but this really cheap little tool is the best I have bought in the past few years. It does the job and is not as flimsy as many I have bought in the past” said one buyer.
Fackelmann Plastic Banana Slicer | £2.75 (Was £3.49)
Slicing a banana is a simple task, but it can be made much quicker with a banana slicer. Simply peel the banana skin off and press this mould on top, as you would a biscuit cutter, and you have evenly chopped segments, which are perfect for porridge, fruit salads or cakes.
Large Salad Spinner Vegetable Veg Leaf Dryer Drainer | £9.99
There is nothing worse than washing your salad, only to be left with soggy leaves that dilute your dressing, which is why this gadget is an essential. Not only is it a colander, but it acts as a drier too. Place your wet lettuce leaves in the colander, then wind the handle to move the inside drum and shake the water remnants off. This device has received hundreds of top ratings from customers. One review read: “At last my salad is washed and dried without being squashed. I bought this salad spinner to make it easy to prepare my salads and it does just that. It’s just great and I recommend it. Arrived quickly and well packaged.”
BangShou Herb Scissors High Quality Kitchen Scissors | £6.99
Kitchen scissors are a must-have, and this affordable purchase is just the ticket. BangShou’s Scissors are fitted with a non-slip handle, as well as five stainless steel blades, which make for a clean and efficient cut. Shoppers have hailed this design “a great little buy”.
Joseph Joseph Axis, Silicone Pot Stand | £8
Joseph Joseph’s Silicone Pot Stand is ideal for protecting your counters and tabletops when you are serving hot food. This lightweight and compact device is heat resistant up to temperature 220 degrees celsius. Simply pull the prongs out and place on the table or kitchen worktop to prevent any scratches or burns. It has received positive reviews from customers, one of which read: “Great little gadget to have in the kitchen. Have used as a worktop saver for kitchen and at dining table. Stores away really small so takes up little space which is great.”
Vegetable Chopper | £14.98 (Was £25.99)
This three-in-one Vegetable Chopper has three interchangeable blades, which can be used on potatoes, tomatoes, apples, cucumbers and more. It is fitted with sharp rust-resistant stainless steel blades and has a non-slip base for your safety. It makes preparing food “a breeze”, according to one shopper.