Amazon Just Slashed the Price of a Bunch of Bose Headphones

It doesn't matter if you're working the nine-to-five grind, breaking a sweat, or craving some peace and quiet from the world around, one thing's for sure: A good pair of headphones is the gift that keeps on giving. And, if you want to upgrade your current pair, Amazon is slashing the price of a bunch of styles from Bose.

There's a reason why Bose is considered the gold of standard of headphones. From the clear, crisp sound quality t0 the upscale silhouettes, the brand makes pairs that hit that sweet spot between form and function. And, since Amazon's shaving a couple of dollars off its top styles, you can walk away with a great setup for less.

So, which pairs are worth adding to your cart? Well, it all depends on your listening needs. If you're looking for wireless earbuds that'll take you from running laps to running errands, Amazon's slashing the prices of its QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds and Sport Earbuds. (In case you were wondering, both models offer a premium listening experience without getting tangled up in superfluous cords.)

Or, if you want something to rock out in your cubicle, Bose's QuietComfort 35 II Headphones will show your colleagues that you're in the zone. And anyone craving some peace and quiet will find a lot to love about these Bose Sleepbuds II, which play soothing sounds to help you score a good night's sleep (and won a spot in our 2021 Men's Sleep Awards).

But, when the deals are this good, you really can't go wrong here.

