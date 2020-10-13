Amazon Just Significantly Discounted Its Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite for Prime Day

From Good Housekeeping

Without an ounce of doubt, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader money can buy, and today it's the cheapest it’s ever been.



Instead of the usual $130 price, it costs just $80 for the 8GB model, beating out the previous lowest price by $5.



Although Amazon has an even cheaper model, the Kindle, you should really opt for the Paperwhite, despite its more expensive price. That’s because the Kindle Paperwhite is more durable, has better backlighting, and offers readers a higher resolution, which makes text crisper and a little easier on the eyes.



Even better, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is completely waterproof and has an IPX8 rating for water resistance, meaning that it can withstand submersion of up to 2 meters under water.

I can personally attest to the Paperwhite’s durability and have used one all summer in and around the pool. I’ve even taken my Kindle to the bath a few times. Despite being splashed on and tossed around, it still works like new and holds a charge for a couple weeks before I need to plug it in.



The Kindle Paperwhite weighs less than an iPhone 8 Plus, and it measures 6.7 inches tall, making it comfortable to hold, compact, and light enough to fit in a small tote. It supports Bluetooth headphones, so you can listen to audiobooks from Audible, and it has a backlight for reading at night.

It’s worth mentioning that this sale price only applies if you opt for “special offers,” which are unobtrusive ads that periodically appear on the screen when your Kindle is in sleep mode. If you find them bothersome, you can remove the ads later by getting in touch with Amazon Customer Service.

If you don’t buy the Kindle Paperwhite as a treat for yourself, it also makes a wonderful gift. I’ve given my mother, my sister, and significant other a Kindle for various birthdays and holidays. I carefully unbox the e-reader and load it up with some of their favorite books or books that I think they’d enjoy before re-boxing and wrapping it. With this new $80 low price, I’m planning on buying another one, but this time for my Dad.

For those buying for a child, Amazon's kid-friendly Kindle is also on sale for just $74.99.





