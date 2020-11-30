Amazon Just Outdid Its Black Friday Sale With These Shocking Cyber Monday Deals
If Black Friday was a sprint, Cyber Week is a marathon. Or maybe it’s all a month-long bum rush and whoever scores the biggest savings wins. Either way, the deals days are still going strong, so don’t forget to hydrate.
as early as Saturday morning, pivoting away from Black Friday by ending a few popular deals, launching many new ones, and deepening some already-quite-deep discounts even further.
Beauty tool shoppers will now find great deals on Amazon’s top-rated hair straightener, which has over 50,000 near-perfect reviews and is on sale for just $26, this nearly half-off T3 Cura Hair Dryer that Amal Clooney uses, and this ring straightener brush that’s poised to be the next Revlon One-Step viral sensation. Meanwhile, skincare buyers will love the generous price cuts on Amazon’s best-selling moisturizer with anti-aging benefits and its 40-percent-off thickening shampoo.
In the fashion department, shoppers are being spoiled with discounts on outerwear (like this 45-percent-off Calvin Klein coat), comfy sneakers (these under-$40 Adidas), and key loungewear (some for just $25). You can even get a Coach bag for just over $100 if you act fast enough (or a Rebecca Minkhoff satchel for under $70 if you act even faster).
The savings, naturally, extend to the home. Plenty of around-the-house essentials that moonlight as beauty tools are on super saver mode: This hair-and-skin-saving satin pillowcase and this winter skin-banishing humidifier combat aging aggressors, while this Kardashian-loved superfood honey and this gentle alarm clock will rejuvenate you from within.
Below, shop the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals before you blink and this magical shopping holiday is all over.
Best Beauty Deals
HSI Professional Glider Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Hair Straightener, $26 (Originally $40)
T3 Cura Hair Dryer Digital Ionic Professional Blow Dryer, $123 (Originally $235)
TYMO Ring Hair Straightener Brush, $40 (Originally $60)
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face, $19 (Originally $30)
Pure Biology Premium Revivahair Biotin Shampoo, $18 (Originally $31)
Best Clothing Deals
Calvin Klein Women's Wool Jacket Black Chianti Shirt, $93 (Originally $170)
IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets, $25 (Originally $30)
Levi's Women's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans, $34 (Originally $70)
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans, $20 (Originally $60)
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $30 (Originally $60)
Best Shoe Deals
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker, $36 (Originally $65)
Crocs Unisex Coast Clog, $35 (Originally $45)
Cape Robbin Gardener Platform Clogs, $31 (Originally $53)
Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Victoria Tall Fashion Boot, $82 (Originally $100)
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Boot, $60 (Originally $80)
Best Bag Deals
Coach Womens Pebble Chelsea Crossbody, $105 (Originally $110)
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Avery Tote, $66 (Originally $102)
Nicole Miller Handbags Cindy Large Hobo, $22 (Originally $27)
Nine West Joie Dome Satchel, $40 (Originally $50)
Vince Camuto Jayde Tote, $74 (Originally $83)
Best Home Deals
Ravmix Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Standard Size, $19 (Originally $24)
Beekeeper’s Naturals B.Powered Superfood Honey, $36 (Originally $40)
Homech Cool Mist Humidifier, $34 (Originally $40)
LBell Wake- Up Light, $32 (Originally $41)
Asakuki 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser, $22 (Originally $26)