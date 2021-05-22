Amazon Just Named the Biggest Summer 2021 Fashion Trends, and Prices Start at $9
Amazon.com
The days we've been waiting for over the past year and a half are finally here. Vaccines are more widely available, businesses are re-opening at fuller capacities, and the weather is heating up. In celebration of the warmer months ahead, Amazon dropped its list of the biggest summer 2021 fashion trends, and it has all the inspiration you need to get ready for shot girl summer.
According to Amazon's summer style predictions, the next few months of fashion will include natural hues and textures, bright and bold colors, tropical prints, and retro accessories. Whether you're on the beach, out to dinner, or at a summer wedding, there are endless ways to channel these trends. Some standout options include a pair of Free People cutoff shorts, a neon high-waisted bikini, a printed midi dress, and a pair of thick-framed aviator sunglasses.
Below, you'll find tons more on-trend clothes, shoes, and accessories that you can mix and match all summer long. And the best part of shopping these summer fashion finds on Amazon is that they're all available for under $70. Keep scrolling through to check out 32 Amazon fashion picks for summer 2021.
Shop Natural Hues
Courtesy
Miuco Bamboo Handbag, $46
Shop Bright and Bold Colors
Courtesy
Circus by Sam Edelman Iggy Slide Sandal, $48 with coupon (Originally $69)
Shop Tropical Prints
Courtesy
Gigiza Tropical Print Crop Top and Shorts Set, $20 with coupon (Originally $23)
Fonyve Satin Head Scarf, $10 (Originally $13)
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket, $26
Shop Retro Sunglasses
Courtesy
Freckles Mark Aviator Sunglasses, $12 (Originally $15)
Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses, $12 (Originally $16)
Feisedy Rectangle Sunglasses, $13 with coupon (Originally $14)