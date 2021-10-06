Amazon Just Launched a Surprise Early Holiday Sale — Here Are the 30 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals

Amazon Fall Fashion 2021

Courtesy

While it's technically only October, Amazon is already getting us in the holiday spirit. The retailer just launched a surprise Epic Deals sale, and it's full of more than 10,000 Black Friday-level deals in every category imaginable. But, don't worry — you don't have to sift through all those items to find the best discounts; We already narrowed down the 30 best fashion, beauty, and home deals to shop now.

Our fashion picks include cozy knits, like the Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Ribbed Cardigan for $25, customer-loved jeans, like the Levi's Classic Straight Jeans for $40, and classic fall boots, like the Dr. Martens Leona 7-Hook Boots for 41 percent off.

RELATED: Amazon Just Launched a Massive, Month-Long Beauty Sale — Here Are the 40 Best Deals to Shop Today

In the beauty section, we found unbelievable sales on makeup, plus deals on skin, hair and nail care, including the Belei Dark Spot Solution Serum for $11, Buxom Full Force Plumping Lipstick for $14, Pura D'or Biotin Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner Set for $40, and OPI ProSpa Nail and Cuticle Oil for $13.

And when it comes to home deals, this massive sale does not disappoint. You can get a Capri Blue Volcano Tin Candle for 40 percent off, the top-rated Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Beige Area Rug for more than half off, and even a Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature 3.5-Quart Sauteuse Oven for $120 less.

With so many can't-miss deals, now is a great time to get a head start on your holiday shopping or treat yourself to something you've had your eye on. You can browse the entire Epic Deals sale here and keep checking back for more incredible savings.

