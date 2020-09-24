Amazon just dropped a huge surprise sale on all things fall—shop the best deals

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Now that fall has officially arrived in all its seasonal glory, so too, have the fall sales—including a huge savings event at Amazon. Dubbed The Big Fall Sale, this all-encompassing sale bonanza has discounts on everything from working and learning from home, sprucing up your abode with a little home improvement and all the goods you'll need to get fully cozy while spending time indoors.
Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.
You'll find some top-notch goods among these Amazon sale picks, including the best desk fan we've ever used, the Vornado Pivot personal air circulator, which is going for a steal.
We loved this little fan in testing because it was able to deliver a strong breeze, packing a lot of power for its low price, and comes with a five-year warranty should you run into any issues.
There's no telling how long this sale will last, or how long these items will be around for, so you'll definitely want to get a move on these picks while you still can.
The best deals from The Big Fall Sale
- Get the Blender Bottle Classic Shaker Bottle for $6.58 (Save $1.41 to $3)
- Get the Swingline Desktop Hole Punch for $7.08 (Save $17.09)
- Get the Freshware Meal Prep Containers for $9.53 (Save $3.88)
- Get the Seville Classics 3-Tier Bamboo Spice Rack for $12.96 (Save $3.28)
- Get the Vornado Pivot Personal Air Circulator for $15.84 (Save $4.15)
- Get the Bissell Steam Shot 39N7V for $19.99 (Save $10)
- Get the Lasko 5409 Ceramic Portable Space Heater for $34.25 (Save $18.88)
- Get the Astro AI Compressor Tire Inflator for $25.49 (Save $14.50)
- Get the Beautyrest Foot Pocket Soft Microlight Plush Electric Blanket from $30.60 (Save $13.84 to 21.39)
- Get the Lush Decor Serena Shower Curtain from $33.76 (Save $32.18 to $82.23)
- Get the AmazonBasics Round Wall Planters, 3-Pack from $35.12 (Save $11.10)
- Get the Rubbermaid Roughneck 31-Gallon Storage Totes, 3-Pack, for $65.11 (Save $24.19)
- Get the Nutribullet ZNBF30400Z 1200-Watt Blender for $79.92 (Save $20.07)
- Get the Bissell 20391 Hard Floor Mop Cleaner for $99.99 (Save $20)
- Get the AmazonBasics Rivet Sheena Tufted Velvet Shell Chair from $150.28 (Save $26.44)
- Get the Bissell Spotbot Portable Deep Cleaner for $159.99 (Save $20)
- Get the Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker for $169.99 (Save $30.77)
- Get the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus for $169.99 (Save $60)
- Get the Stone & Beam (Amazon Brand) Lauren Down-Filled Oversized Couch from $1,099.96 (Save $52.14)
Shop the Big Fall Sale at Amazon
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Amazon sale: Shop the retailer's Big Fall Sale for huge savings