Amazon Just Dropped a Collection of Size-Inclusive, '70s-Inspired Dresses — but They're Only Available for 30 Hours

Kellie Brown

Courtesy Kellie Brown

After a year and a half of hibernating in sweatpants, fall fashion is all about bright colors, bold silhouettes, and retro-inspired looks. Kellie Brown of the style blog And I Get Dressed understood the assignment and designed a limited edition collection of '70s-inspired fall dresses with Amazon's The Drop that's only available for the next 30 hours.

In a press release, Brown explained that she was "inspired by the disco glamour of the '70s" while designing the dresses. She wanted to create pieces that were versatile, wearable, and appealing to a wide range of people, "whether you are a city chic or a boho babe."

The collection includes seven silky dresses in emerald green, cobalt blue, and a groovy black and white pattern. They're all made from soft and stretchy polyester satin, come in sizes XXS through 3X, and cost $80 or less. Below, check out the entire lineup and be sure to add your favorites to your cart before they disappear for good at 6 p.m. ET tomorrow.

Shop '70s-Inspired Dresses From Kellie Brown x The Drop

If you don't have a simple throw-on-and-go swing dress in your wardrobe, consider grabbing the Emerald Green Oversized Square-Neck Dress. It has a hi-low hemline, a ruffle in the skirt, and oversized bell sleeves. You can wear it with sneakers or flat loafers during the day and easily transition it for a night out with a pair of kitten heels. As Brown said in a press release, "This dress is ultra-silky and chic."

The Drop Women's Oversized Long Sleeve Maxi Dress by @itsmekellieb

Courtesy

Shop now: $60, amazon.com

For a more dramatic look, the Emerald Green and Classic Blue Color Block Oversized Mock-Neck Hi-Low Dress is the accent piece your fall wardrobe needs. It's made primarily of blue satin with green accents around the cuffs, the hemline, and the neckline. And since it already makes a statement on its own, you can pair it with neutral shoes, a simple purse, and understated jewelry, and you're ready to head out the door for a day at the office or an evening out with friends.

The Drop Women's Oversized Long Sleeve Maxi Dress by @itsmekellieb

Courtesy

Shop now: $80, amazon.com

To fully embrace the '70s fall fashion trend, check out the Black and White Abstract Print Oversized Bell-Sleeve Hi-Low Dress. It has a cowl neckline, a hi-low hemline, and exaggerated bell sleeves. Brown recommends pairing the dress with colorful shoes or accessories to "take it to the next level" and create an outfit that will "steal the show."

The Drop Women's Oversized Long Sleeve Maxi Dress by @itsmekellieb

Courtesy

Shop now: $80, amazon.com

You only have until 6 p.m. ET tomorrow to purchase the dresses in this limited edition collection, so be sure to grab your favorites before it's too late. Browse through the entire Kellie Brown x The Drop collaboration here.