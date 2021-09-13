Amazon Just Dropped a Collection of Fall-Ready Tops, Pants, and Dresses — but It’s Only Available for 24 Hours

While the majority of us are not fashion designers, you probably have a good idea of the clothing you like to wear each season to look and feel your best. That's why content creator and curve model Caralyn Mirand turned to her audience to help design her latest collection with Amazon's The Drop, an in-house fashion brand that teams up with influencers to create limited-edition pieces available in sizes XXS through 3X.

The new shopper-approved collection includes fall-ready tops, pants, and dresses, all in various combinations of navy, orange, red, and green that you can mix and match. "Each piece was designed to be versatile, bra friendly, and effortlessly chic," Mirand wrote in a press release. You only have 24 hours to shop these pieces before they disappear for good, so be sure to add your favorites to your cart before time runs out.

Shop Fall Fashion From Caralyn Mirand x The Drop

A solid-colored long-sleeve shirt is a staple piece in any fall wardrobe, and this crew neck puff-sleeve style takes it to the next level. Available in both navy and ivory, the shirt is made from a lightweight and soft blend of modal and elastane. According to Mirand, you can pair this top with "jeans, skirts, or flowy pants to elevate any simple outfit."

If you're looking for a pair of pants that you can easily transition from a day at the office to an evening out, these navy floral print wide-leg pants are the ones for you. The 100 percent rayon pants have a high waistband with elastic on the back, pleating on the front, and side pockets. You can wear them with either of the puff-sleeve tops in the collection, or throw on the matching floral print wrap top for a "faux jumpsuit effect that's more restroom friendly," Mirand said.

Finishing off with your new go-to dress, this floral print wrap-front mini is perfect for work, a weekend brunch, or even a night out. It has slight puff sleeves with elastic cuffs, an elastic waist with a fabric belt, a ruffled hemline, and side pockets. Mirand said she loves styling this piece with pops of orange or red in her shoes and accessories, but it will also "work beautifully with black tights and boots."

You have until 5 p.m. ET tomorrow to grab these pieces, so don't hesitate on your favorites. Happy shopping!