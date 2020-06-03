Amazon Just Dropped 3 Apple AirPods Deals — Including a Markdown on the Latest AirPods Pro

It’s a great time to buy yourself some new earbuds. Amazon just dropped not one, but three Apple AirPods deals — including a rare markdown on the reviewer-loved AirPods Pro.

For a limited time, shoppers can get the newest Pro edition of the wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $235. The brand’s original AirPods (second generation) are also marked down and going for $139, while the wireless charging AirPods (second generation) are $30 off and on sale for $169.

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $234.95 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Since debuting this past fall, the AirPods Pro have earned over 3,400 five-star reviews on Amazon. Shoppers love their many upgrades, including their new in-ear design, customizable fit, water-resistant materials, and various listening modes, and describe them as an “amazing product” and “worth every penny.”

Just like the two prior editions, they offer fast and easy Bluetooth pairing, in-case charging, a long battery life, and high-quality audio sans annoying cords. And while the previous versions are great under-$200 options, the Pro version is the way to go if you’re looking to get all of the latest features.

This $235 set offers listeners three silicone tips in various sizes, ensuring they snugly fit in your ear. You’ll also be able to take advantage of the two new listening modes: The active noise cancellation mode ensures you can enjoy music, podcasts, and more in crowded and busy areas, while the new Transparency listening mode is ideal for commuters, bikers, or anyone who wants to stream entertainment but also hear their surroundings.

The brand’s $139 AirPods, which launched with a few upgrades in March 2019, are equally loved by shoppers, racking up an impressive 13,000 five-star reviews. And the same goes for the $169 wireless charging style, which also dropped in March 2019 and have earned over 2,500 perfect ratings.

Apple AirPods Sales on Amazon:

All versions of the popular tech have quickly sold out during previous promotions, and we have a feeling they’ll sell out again, so if you’re planning to take advantage of these Prime-eligible markdowns, you’ll have to move fast. And if they do run out, you can always place an order now to secure the discount — Amazon will ship your order once they are back in stock.

