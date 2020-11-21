Amazon Just Dropped 1,000+ Early Black Friday Deals — but These Are the Only Ones Worth Shopping

Amazon

Black Friday is just days away, but Amazon has already dropped some amazing early deals so you can beat the rush. There are over 1,000 deals to shop at the retailer right now, including everything from Dyson vacuums and Apple AirPods (all three generations are discounted, BTW) to face masks and winter gear. With prices starting at just $9, these deals are so good, you’ll want to take advantage now — some of these items might not even be discounted on Black Friday itself, so we don’t recommend waiting.

Here are the 20 best early Black Friday deals you can get on Amazon right now:

It goes without saying that one of the best items you can score at an unbeatable early bird price is a vacuum. Whether you’re searching for a cordless option, a robot vacuum, or even a two-in-one vacuum and steam mop, chances are you’ll find a great deal on Amazon during this early Black Friday sale.

Buy It! Bissell PowerFresh Vacuum and Steam Mop, $149.99 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com

If you’re a real bargain hunter, this $90 cordless vacuum is a steal. The under-the-radar vacuum from Inse has hundreds of five-star reviews from shoppers who are “in love” with how powerful it is for its affordable price tag. The vacuum comes with three nozzle attachments and can be converted into a handheld. It has a 45 minute run time, plus an extendable tube so you can adjust it to your preferred height.

Buy It! Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Stick Vacuum, $90.08 (orig. $129.98); amazon.com

Apple’s AirPods are also a must-buy right now. The AirPods Pro, which are the latest noise-cancelling model, are currently under $200 (that’s the same low price they were for Prime Day). In addition to all three AirPod generations on sale, the newest Apple Watch SE is discounted for the first time since it launched last month.

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $199.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com

And while you’re adding those big-ticket items to your cart, don’t forget about face masks and cozy winter essentials, like sweater dresses — many apparel deals are under $30, and they make great stocking stuffers.

Buy It! Levi’s Reusable Bandana Print Face Masks, Pack of 3, $9 (orig. $15); amazon.com

Buy It! MillChic Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $28.89 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

Check out the entirety of Amazon’s early Black Friday sale here.