Amazon just announced tons of new smart home devices—here’s how to pre-order them

The Blink Video Doorbell is available for pre-order now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

On Tuesday, Amazon announced several new smart home devices at its annual hardware event. The lineup doesn’t include a host of new Echo speakers like we’ve seen in year’s past, but there’s plenty of new gear to whet your whistle from a roving robot to Amazon’s first-ever smart thermostat, an impressively large Echo display that you can hang on your wall and new home security devices from Blink and Ring.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

If you’re as excited as we are about Amazon’s array of new Alexa gadgets, you can get to shopping right away, as many of Amazon’s new 2021 devices are available for pre-order starting today. Here’s what you need to know to get yours on order now.

Amazon's smart thermostat supports Alexa voice control.

This is Amazon’s first-ever smart thermostat—and it’s more affordable than many other Wi-Fi thermostats out there. It’s made with Honeywell Home thermostat technology and is an Energy Star certified device that works with most existing HVAC systems.

Similar to Google’s popular Nest thermostat, Amazon's device can automatically adjust the temperature based on your location and even learn your preferences. It supports Alexa voice control so you can ask Amazon’s smart assistant to adjust the temperature. It can also be incorporated into your daily routines for total home automation. The thermostat is available for pre-order with an expected ship date of Nov. 4.

Pre-order the Amazon Smart Thermostat from Amazon now for $59.99

The new Blink Video Doorbell records in 1080p and has multiple installation options suited for any front door.

Blink, mostly known for its budget-priced indoor and outdoor cameras, is adding its first-ever video doorbell to its home security lineup—and it’s one of the best prices we’ve seen on a video doorbell to date.

Blink’s new doorbell, which comes in two colors, includes 1080p HD video, infrared night vision, two-way talk, and works with Alexa. It can be installed wired or wire-free using the two included AA lithium batteries. A complimentary 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan is included with purchase. The doorbell is expected to ship on Oct. 21.

Story continues

Pre-order the Blink Video Doorbell from Amazon now for $49.99

The Blink Floodlight Camera has a 110-degree field of view.

​​Blink also announced a new LED floodlight camera that puts out 700 lumens of bright light. The floodlight mount pairs with Blink Outdoor to offer motion detection that can trigger the lights when an event is detected and compatibility with Alexa. The outdoor camera can even be paired with the new Blink Solar Panel Mount for continuous power. A 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan is included at no cost with your purchase. Both items are available for pre-order today and will ship on Oct. 21.

Pre-order the Blink Floodlight Camera with Sync 2 Module from Amazon now for $139.98

The Ring Alarm Pro Base station has a built-in eero Mesh Wi-Fi router.

Unlike previous Ring Alarm Systems, the all-new Ring Alarm Pro Base Station has a built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router that claims to keep your devices online when the internet goes out (so long as you're tethered to a Ring Protect Pro subscription for $20/month).

One major difference between the new system and the old one is that the Pro offers local video storage for Ring cameras when combined with a Ring Protect Pro plan. The Ring Alarm Pro Base Station also comes in DIY home security kits with 8-piece and 14-piece options. This item has an expected ship date of Nov. 3.

Pre-order the Ring Alarm Pro Base Station from Amazon now for $249.99

Amazon also announced the Echo Show 15—the biggest smart display from Amazon yet. At 15.6-inches, the new Echo Show can be mounted to the wall. New features include Visual ID, Alexa widgets, custom sound detection, and on-device processing for speech and computer vision for increased Alexa privacy. The Show 15 is not available for pre-order yet.

Futuristic new gadgets

Amazon announced its home robot, Astro, which is currently only available by invite only.

And in an intriguing turn, the company also showed off its new roving robot Astro—Amazon's first home robot. The bot is equipped with a periscope camera and smart display that can autonomously roll around your home, supposedly without falling down the stairs or getting stuck in the closet. The robot is expected to be $1449.99 when it becomes available and is currently in a sort of beta rollout.

The other futuristic device Amazon announced at the all-virtual event is the Alexa-free Amazon Glow, a video-calling display to help kids stay connected with friends and family, which offers an interactive projection system that allows kids to play on flat surfaces. The fascinating little video phone looks like it could be a hit when it arrives sometime next month, with an asking price of $249.99.

And finally, Amazon showed off a very Fitbit-esque fitness tracker from its Halo fitness line, the Halo View for $79.99.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: How to pre-order Amazon's new Ring, Blink, and Echo devices