Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2021, and There Are Already Tons of Fashion and Beauty Deals to Shop

Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2021 With Incredible Fashion and Beauty Deals You Can Shop Now

Earlier this week, Amazon announced that Prime Day 2021 will take place on June 21 and 22. The epic two-day sale event is one of the best times of the year to score discounts on everything from big-ticket home items and tech to clothing and accessories. In honor of this week's announcement, Amazon released tons of incredible fashion and beauty deals, and we rounded up the best 20.

The fashion sale includes summer-ready dresses, top-rated biker shorts, swimwear, and even comfy sandals and sneakers. In the beauty department, you'll find facial tools, serums, and hair care products. Keep scrolling through to check out all the best fashion and beauty deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Shop Fashion Deals on Amazon

Shop Beauty Deals on Amazon

This Daily Ritual capri-length sleeveless jumpsuit is a can't-miss deal from the early Prime Day sale. It's made from a blend of cotton and elastane, and it has an adjustable drawstring around the waist, two front patch pockets, and two back pockets. You can choose from four colors and sizes XS through XXL.

"I love this jumpsuit," one reviewer wrote. "It's so cute and comfortable. I could wear it to work and also just out and about on the weekend. I love the way it looks over a tee. Will definitely be wearing it A TON in the future."

For shoes, we recommend these Care Of by Puma leather sneakers that are 42 percent off. They're available in seven neutral colors, each with a cushioned insole for extra comfort. You can wear them with loungewear, denim shorts, and even a flowy sundress. As one reviewer said, "They fit perfectly, and it feels like I am walking on clouds!"

In the beauty section, you can score the best-selling hair dryer on Amazon for 30 percent off. It has three heat settings, two speed settings, and a cool shot, and it comes with both a diffuser and a concentrator attachment. The dryer protects your hair from heat damage by releasing micro-conditioners through its airflow.

"It is the single best dryer I have ever owned," a shopper shared. "It is super easy to handle, very sturdy, great attachments, and best of all is the power! It blows like no other dryer. I have really long, thick hair, and it holds water. I used to take 30 minutes to dry all my hair. The diffuser is awesome, and even with the diffuser, it is dry in no time."

And for your face, this natural jade gua sha tool from Ina Beauty is over half-off its original price. You can use it to reduce inflammation, decrease puffiness, lift your skin, and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Simply apply a serum, cream, or oil to your face and slowly stroke the tool up and down your skin.

"This took my self care routine to the next level," a reviewer wrote. "I'd been seeing a lot of amazing things on this ancient practice and decided to educate myself more on its benefits and how to use it! Between a natural face lift and daily lymphatic and circulatory health, it's my new favorite beauty tool."

Prime Day is still weeks away, but it's not too early to shop for incredible fashion and beauty deals. Keep checking back in the days ahead for more Amazon Prime Day savings.