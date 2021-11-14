Amazon just announced the most-loved gifts of 2021—here are the best ones to buy

Amazon just announced customers' most-loved gifts of 2021—here are the best ones to buy

No matter who you're shopping for this holiday—whether it's your dad, your mom or your best friend—you're bound to find something for everyone at Amazon. To help you sift through the hundreds of thousands of products at the online retailer, Amazon has curated a bunch of 2021 gift guides on everything from tech to toys.

One of the best guides to start with, however, is the Amazon customers' most-loved gifts, which is a roundup of all of the most popular gifts of 2021, according to Amazon shoppers. Here are 13 of the best gifts to buy from the list, including Ugg slippers, Sony noise-canceling headphones and the Instant Pot Pro.

1. Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers

Amazon most-loved gifts 2021: Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers.

Year after year, Ugg slippers are one of the hottest presents. In 2021, the brand's stylish Fluff Yeah slides are all the rage, spotted on the feet of celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Madonna and Selena Gomez. Our experts tried them out and love the super soft sheepskin lining, the breathable open-toe design and elastic ankle strap that keeps your feet snug and secure.

Get the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slipper from Amazon for $99.95

2. Amazon Coat

Amazon most-loved gifts 2021: Orolay Thickened Down Jacket.

A good winter coat can be hard to find. And a good winter coat that doesn't cost hundreds of dollars can be even harder to find. That's why so many people are obsessed with the Orolay down jacket, more commonly known as the Amazon Coat. Not only is it worn by influencers and celebs like Lucy Hale and Emma Stone, but the coat even has its own Instagram fan account. Reviewed's shopping editor has owned it for years and loves how warm and stylish it is and that it costs just over $150.

Get the Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket from Amazon from $159.99

3. L'Occitane Hand Cream

Amazon most-loved gifts 2021: L'Occitane Butter Hand Cream.

One of winter's biggest woes is dry skin. Keep yourself moisturized and flake-free with L'Occitane's beloved butter hand cream, which has nearly 12,000 glowing reviews on Amazon. Made with organic shea butter, honey and almond extracts and coconut oil, the moisturizer makes your skin soft and smooth without

Get the L'Occitane Butter Hand Cream from Amazon for $29

4. Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones

Amazon most-loved gifts 2021: Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones.

Whether they work from home and can't be bothered by distractions or love jamming out to a good playlist, noise-canceling headphones are just what they need. Some of the best ones our experts have ever tested are the Sony WH-1000XM4. Not only do they block out all outside sounds—and adjust based on your environment—they're also comfortable enough to wear for hours on end.

Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones from Amazon for $348

5. Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Amazon most-loved gifts 2021: Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker.

If your giftee doesn't yet have an Instant Pot, let this holiday be an excuse to buy one for them. The Instant Pot Pro has 10 cook functions — from pressure cooking to slow cooking to steaming to sous vide — and can have a delicious homemade dinner on the table in just 20 minutes. It's easy enough to use that even the most beginner chef can operate it.

Get the Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker from Amazon for $129.95

6. Bala Bangles

Amazon most-loved gifts 2021: Bala Bangles.

For the fitness enthusiast in your life, gift a set of Bala Bangles. The wildly trendy ankle and wrist weights have a multitude of uses, from Pilates to strength training, and come in a rainbow of bright colors. Available in one- and two-pound options, they have an adjustable band that fits any wrist size and stays comfortably secure while you work out.

Get a set of Bala Bangles from Amazon from $42

7. JBL Flip 5

Amazon most-loved gifts 2021: JBL Flip 5.

A portable Bluetooth speaker always comes in handy, whether your giftee is heading to the beach, the park or even the office. In testing the most popular models, our experts found the waterproof JBL Flip 5 outperformed many others in terms of aesthetics, durability and sound quality. It comes in 12 colors and prints, from teal to camo.

Get the JBL Flip 5 from Amazon for $129.95

8. Capri Blue Candle

Amazon most-loved gifts 2021: Capri Blue Candle.

Candles make for a great gift for almost anyone on your list, from your coworkers to your mom to your best friend. One of the most popular candles you can buy is the Capri Blue in its original volcano scent, which is a blend of citrus and tropical fruit. It sells out often so you'll want to snag one while you can. Available in marble, glitter, gradient and more, the jars are pretty enough to use well after the candle is finished, too.

Get the Capri Blue Candle from Amazon for $30

9. Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil

Amazon most-loved gifts 2021: Olaplex Bonding Oil.

Give your loved one the gift of no bad hair days with this Olaplex bonding oil, which has racked up more than 21,000 rave reviews. It does almost anything and everything for your hair, from repairing damage to providing heat protection up to 450 degrees to giving you shiny, soft locks.

Get the Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil from Amazon for $28

10. Nerf Blaster

Amazon most-loved gifts 2021: Nerf Strongarm N-Strike Elite Toy Blaster.

You can't go wrong gifting a young one a Nerf blaster. They'll have loads of fun with the Strongarm N-Strike Elite shooting their siblings or friends with squishy ammo using the rotating, rapid-fire barrel that holds up to six darts at a time. It launches darts up to 90 feet and, fortunately for parents, is hand-powered so there are no batteries required.

Get the Nerf N Strike Elite Strongarm Toy Blaster from Amazon for $14.99

11. Cards Against Humanity

Amazon most-loved gifts 2021: Cards Against Humanity.

Game night will get a lot more fun—and a lot rowdier—in 2022 with the addition of Cards Against Humanity to the lineup. The popular game makes for a great stocking stuffer at just $25 and has nearly 115,000 rave reviews on Amazon. It'll keep everyone entertained and laughing for hours and your giftee can eventually snag expansion packs and bundles to mix it up.

Get Cards Against Humanity from Amazon for $25

12. S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Amazon most-loved gifts 2021: S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle.

S'well has a reputation for making some of the best (and the best-looking) water bottles out there. Apparently, Amazon shoppers agree, as the brand's large 25-ounce stainless steel water bottle made the most-loved list. Available in 14 gorgeous colors and prints—like marble, wood and metallic—it claims to keep your drinks hot for 24 hours and cold for 48. Plus, it's leak-proof and made of BPA-free materials.

Get the S'well 25-Oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle from Amazon from $33.75

13. TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie

Amazon most-loved gifts 2021: TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie.

In search of stocking stuffers for kids? You might want to toss in a TeeTurtle octopus plushie, which has more than 46,000 glowing reviews on Amazon. It comes in 21 different color combinations, each of which are reversible, so it's essentially like two gifts in one. It's super soft and just over six inches big.

Get the TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie from Amazon for $15

