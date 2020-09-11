Job seekers fill up Amazon's 20,000 free career coaching sessions within hours

Ahead of Amazon’s (AMZN) Career Day next week, eager job seekers vying for one of the tech giant’s lucrative open job postings have already filled up free one-on-one career coaching sessions and workshops.

As part of the job fair, the company said it would offer 20,000 free one-on-one career coaching sessions led by Amazon’s recruiters in one day. Within less than 12 hours, jobseekers snapped up all of the free sessions and filled the more than 6,000 interactive workshop breakout sessions, Yahoo Finance has learned.

On Wednesday, Amazon announced that it would hold a job fair on Sept. 16 to fill 33,000 open positions across its corporate and tech roles, the highest number of job openings the company has seen. These are well-paying jobs with a total compensation average, including salary and stock awards, of $150,000, a spokesperson told Yahoo Finance.

“With many people left unemployed by the economic impact of COVID-19 and searching for new jobs, Career Day is designed to support all job seekers, regardless of their level of experience, professional field, or background – or whether they are looking for a job at Amazon or another company,” Amazon said in its announcement.

Amazon also plans to post thousands of more positions across its growing logistics network.

While the economy and jobs have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon has emerged as one of the few companies doing mass hiring. The company hired 175,000 people in the spring across its fulfillment and delivery network to keep up with surging demand sparked by widespread lockdowns.

Amazon’s Career Day’s mainstage event taking place at 12 p.m. ET is still open to all. It will feature discussions with Amazon executives, career experts, and headline keynotes from television host and lifestyle coach Karamo and former NFL player and NASA astronaut Leland Miller.



Julia La Roche is a Correspondent for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter.



