Amazon January sales deals 2021: The biggest and best deals live now from Ring, Apple, Shark and more

The retailer is kicking off the new year with huge savings (The Independent)

With Christmas and Boxing Day now officially over, the January sales are the next big shopping event to look forward to. And, while there have already been many amazing offers, retailers like Amazon still have plenty of deals that are guaranteed to cure your festive hangover.

A month when many typically try to tighten their purse strings after all the present buying in December, January is a great time to get huge discounts on pieces that didn’t quite make it under the tree or that you’ve had your eye on for some time, with savings on everything from tech, gaming, kitchen appliances, toys and more.

One of the best places to pick up a big-ticket bargain is Amazon, which is no stranger to a sale. In 2020, the online retail giant’s discounts were bigger than ever, with its annual Prime Day in October (which is usually held in July but was delayed because of the pandemic), before a month-long series of discounts for Black Friday and impressive Boxing Day discounts.

So, it may come as no surprise that Amazon will also be participating in the January sales, with huge discounts on a number of big brands, including Apple, Shark and Nintendo. It also discounts its own-brand products, including the Echo Dot, Fire tablet and Fire TV stick devices, so you’ve come to the right place if you want to make big savings.

Not sure where to start? Fear not because we’ll be busy hand-selecting the best bargains the retailer has to offer, so you don’t have to spend time endlessly scrolling. So whether you're looking for a new laptop, kitchen gadget or vacuum, read on to find the best products in Amazon’s 2021 January shopping bonanza.

Our IndyBest team has hand-picked every deal featured here. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Story continues

Best Amazon January sales deals

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner: Was £269.99, now £149

Amazon

Shark is regarded for making some of the best vacuum cleaners around and has appeared in our best corded vacuum cleaners, best cordless vacuum cleaners and best pet vacuum cleaners, so we can attest to its reliability.

This upright design has £120.99 off and includes features such as a pet power brush attachments to lift hair from carpets, sofas and stairs, strong suction for both carpets and hard floors and it promises to be easy to convert into a hand-held device for those harder to reach areas.

Buy now

Sylvanian Families Baby Ropeway Park Playset: Was £28.10, now £13.90

Amazon

Make a 47 per cent saving on this Sylvanian family set, which lets your little one pull on the rope from left to right and watch Milk Rabbit Baby (figure included, yay!) move as they sit in the gondola. Sylvanian Families is hugely popular with kids: its adventure tree house made it into our best toys for kids aged five round-up. And the best bit about this set is that it requires no assembly – and no batteries. Phew.

Buy now

Lumie bodyclock rise 100 wake-up light alarm clock with sunrise and sunset: Was £79.99, now £54.99

Amazon

The Lumie bodyclock is designed to wake you up with light, as a gentle 30 minute sunrise eases you into the day. There’s also a 30 minute fading light sunset, and optional optional alarm beep. The similar Lumie bodyclock shine 300 features in our round-up of products that can help ease the symptoms of SAD; seasonal affective disorder. Using an alarm clock that wakes you up using artificial light is a great way to start the day as it can effectively reset your internal clock and metabolism, allowing you to wake up feeling refreshed. With 30 per cent off, this is a sunny deal.

Buy now

Microsoft 365 Family: Was £79.99, now £49.99, Amazon

Amazon

With everyone relying on their tech even more now, it's time to upgrade your software. The Microsoft 365 Family has everything you enjoy in Office 365 Home and much more. Up to six users can use Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook and others, and can each install on one PC or Mac, one tablet or iPad and one mobile phone. Also included is 6TB of Onedrive cloud storage, with premium security. This a rare deal not to be missed out on.

Buy now

Kindle paperwhite essentials bundle including a kindle paperwhite, leather cover and power adapter: Was £172.97, now £162.97

Amazon

If you’ve found yourself reading loads with all those quiet nights in, you might just want to think about treating yourself to this kindle bundle which comes with a kindle device, power adapter and leather cover for £25 less than if you bought you the three separately. This kindle is waterproof, and has twice the storage (8GB) of the previous model. It also has an adaptable light for reading indoors and outdoors, in the day or at night. This model made into our rundown of the best eReaders of 2020 with our reviewer commenting that it has “best balance of features and price” compared with other devices tested.

Buy now

Fitbit Inspire 2 health & fitness tracker: Was £89.99, now £74.99

Amazon

If you’re looking for something to help you keep record of your all-round health in 2021, this nifty gadget could be just what you need. It’s been designed to track your steps and monitor your heart rate. It’s not just for daytime activity though: it also tracks your time in light, deep and REM sleep stages and gives you a nightly “sleep score” in the Fitbit app.

Its cousin, the Fitbit charge 3, made it into our round-up of the best fitness trackers of 2020, and this is a great slightly less pricey alternative.

Buy now

Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £39.99

Amazon

Save a huge 40 per cent on Amazon’s hugely popular smart speaker in the online giant’s January sale. The echo dot has had a re-vamp recently, and this latest version has improved sound and design.

The earlier third generation model impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best smart speakers. They said: “It can do all the Alexa-related stuff of the most advanced speakers such as answering questions, turning smart home gadgets on or off, and so on. Radio, podcasts and audio books all sound good, with clear vocals. Echo devices can make audio calls to one another and these work well, too.” We imagine this latest version is even more impressive.

Buy now

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) - Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Milanese Loop: Was £799, now £494.99

Amazon

For high-performance arm candy, consider this Apple watch, which currently has a huge saving of more than £300. There’s not much it can’t do, with features including making calls (even without your phone), monitoring your heart rate, tracking your period cycle and sleep analysis.

The later model, the Apple Watch Series 6, won the Best Buy title in our review of the best smartwatches. The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, said: “The Apple watch is easily the classiest smartwatch with gorgeous design and immaculate build quality. It’s easy to control how many (or better, how few) emails, texts, calls or other notifications come through to your wrist. Battery life is enough to get you through a full day.”

Buy now

Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Bluetooth Speaker: Was £32.99, now £22.99

IndyBest

This small yet mighty Bluetooth speaker has all you could ask for; 360° dazzling audio, a 15-hour single charge, (IPX7) waterproofing, as well as the Soundcore App for easy remote control. If that's not enough you can link up to 100+ Soundcore PartyCast speakers together to amp up the party. This is a great deal, not to be missed out on.

Buy now

Babyliss super power 2400 hair dryer: Was £60, now £34.99

Amazon

There’s a decent £25 saving on this Babyliss hairdryer, which has been designed for frizz control in particular. If you like to dry your hair at speed, the 2400W power is meant to aid super-fast drying. Plus, there are three heat settings, two speed settings and a cold shot. The brand’s 2200 model made it into our round-up of best hair dryers of 2020, with our reviewer saying: “Straightforward and fuss-free, our hair dried quickly and felt bouncy and smooth thanks to its super ionic frizz-control feature” – which this model has too (hurrah!).

Buy now

Sony wireless bluetooth headphones: Was £50, now £34

Amazon

There’s a decent 32 per cent saving to be had on these headphones, which have a built-in microphone so you can make hands-free phone calls. They also have up to 35 hours of battery life. If you’re in a rush to head out, though, there’s a 10-minute “quick charge” to give you 90 minutes’ playback time speedily. The Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ears model made it into our best noise-cancelling headphones, so we’re confident Sony is a brand name you can trust in this department.

Buy now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Was £39.99, now £34.99

Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of its popular smart speaker by more than 50 per cent, and at less than £20, this is the time to buy. It impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best smart speakers. They said: “It can do all the Alexa-related stuff of the most advanced speakers such as answering questions, turning smart home gadgets on or off, and so on. Radio, podcasts and audio books all sound good, with clear vocals. Echo devices can make audio calls to one another and these work well, too.”

Buy now

Logitech G502 HERO high performance wired gaming mouse for PC/Mac: Was £79.99, now £48.99

Amazon

This next generation HERO mouse’s gaming sensor tracks up to 16,000 DPI with zero smoothing, filtering or acceleration, while the 11 programmable buttons give you a fully customisable experience. You can also match your playing style using the adjustable weights for a personalised weight and balance configuration.

Buy now

Fitbit Versa 3: Was £199.99, now £159

Amazon

As the most popular fitness tracker on the market, snap up a Fitbit watch while it has 20 per cent off at Amazon. It promises impressive features including; a battery life that lasts up to six days, built in GPS, heart rate, pace, distance and calorie monitoring and built-in voice assistant. You can also use it play music and podcasts via streaming services such as Spotify or Deezer.

The earlier versa 2 model from Fitibit featured in our review of the best fitness trackers too. “The sleep tracking is detailed, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep,” our reviewer said, before adding, “The continuous heart rate tracking is useful and it also has a useful guided breathing session to help if you’re stressed.”

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: Was £379, now £319, Amazon

Amazon

Treat yourself to a new tablet while we continue working from home, that will also be a handy companion during downtime too. It promises a lengthy 14.5 hours of battery life, fast charging ability and a clutter free design to help you manage your apps, emails, calls and messages.

The later model, the Samsung Galaxy S6, featured in our review of the best tablets too, our tester was impressed with its video playback and audio quality, adding: “It also has a classy all-metal design with a groove carved into the back where the Samsung stylus, called the S Pen, nestles, held in place magnetically.”

Buy now

Juice squash XL fast charge power bank, aqua: Was £24.99, now £14.98

Amazon

You’ll never run out of juice again with this mini portable charger in funky aqua. Suitable for iPhone, Samsung, Huawei, iPad, it’s rubber coated so should stand the test of time being chucked into a bag. Supplied with a micro USB to USB cable, the 2.4 amp promises to charge tablets and smart devices quickly.

Buy now

Sony SRS-XB33 bluetooth speaker: Was £150, now £99

Amazon

Save more than 30 per cent on this portable, waterproof and Bluetooth Sony speaker during Amazon’s winter sale. With up to 24 hours of battery life, the ability to charge your smartphone directly from the speaker and multi-coloured lights that move to the beat of your music, it is no wonder the model featured in our round-up of the best Bluetooth speakers. “We liked the mini boombox vibe: the woofers on each side are a nice and productive touch, and… the bass is impressively full for the product’s size,” our tester said.

Buy now

Philips Azur Steam Iron: Was £90, now £54.99

Amazon

While ironing is hardly an exciting chore, make it easier with this model from Philips, which currently has 21 per cent off. It has a large water tank and provides a continuous jet of steam to get rid of creases with a drip-stop system that promises to help from splashes ruining your freshly clean clothes.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy watch active2 – Under Amour edition 44mm: Was £319, now £249

Amazon

If you’re looking for a fitness tracker and smartwatch, this device is bound to get you motivated to move, with features including real-time coaching and workout tracking. It can even connect to your Under Armour trainers to help you fine-tune your form. Landing a spot in our review of the best smartwatches, David Phelan, our technology critic, noted: “The Galaxy watch active2 has a smooth round edge and, like the Galaxy watch3, a searingly bright display. The fitness apps measure up to 39 different activities.” We’re sold.

Buy now

Echo show 8 and Philips hue white smart bulb (twin pack): Was £144.94, now £113.98

Amazon

Amazon has a number of echo devices, but according to our reviewer of the best smart speakers, its echo show is one of the best for balance of size and capability. And with the addition of the smart bulbs featured in this echo 8 bundle, you can use this nifty device to turn your lights on and off via voice command, by connecting the bulbs to Alexa and asking: “Alexa, turn on the living room light.”

Our tester says: “It is superbly sized for use as a bedroom alarm clock and Amazon has installed a physical switch that slides a cover in front of the lens for absolute certainty of privacy. You can use the echo for visual indications of everything from the weather to sports results. It looks good and works well for video calls (when you slide the lens cover open again).”

Buy now

Philips beard and stubble trimmer and hair clippers for men, series 5000: Was £65, now £51.95

Amazon

To neaten your stubble, look no further than these Philips hair clippers, which are currently reduced by a huge 46 per cent. A similar model featured in our review of the best hair clippers, with our tester noting that “Philips has mastered a superior interface that guarantees consistency, [and it] even cuts across a huge range of lengths”, so it’s certainly a brand you can trust.

Buy now

Philips essential air fryer with rapid air technology: Was £140, now £104.99

Amazon

Looking to fry up a feast with less fat, faff and hot oil? This Philips machine is the answer you have been looking for. With a capacity of 800g and temperatures up to 200C, this will cook food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. It can also grill, bake and even roast your favourite meals too.

While we can’t speak to this exact model, a similar Philips appliance landed a spot in our review of the best air fryers. Our tester praised the “patented technology, named ‘turbostar’, which makes for consistent circulatory heat, meaning you don’t have to stir the food every few minutes”, which also features in this discounted version.

Buy now

Oral-B genius 8000 electric toothbrush: Was £279.99, now £68.59

Amazon

With five brushing modes, including pro clean, whitening, gum care and sensitive, you’re sure to be able to find the best setting for your teeth. While we can’t testify for this exact model, the Oral B Genius 2000 did feature in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes. Our tester was impressed with the accuracy of the accompanying app – also included in the genius 8000 model – that identified which teeth had been neglected. At nearly 70 per cent off, we doubt you’ll find a better electric toothbrush deal.

Buy now

Flymo C-Link 20V grass trimmer: Was £119.99, now £106.56

Amazon

Looking for a way to make sure your garden is looking good during spring and summer? Enter this Flymo grass trimmer. With its interchangeable powerhead and soft-grip handles, the brand claims it’s easy to manoeuvre. While we can’t vouch for this exact one, a similar model featured in our review of the best grass trimmers.

Buy now

Read more on the January sales

Best January sale deals - Read our IndyBest guide to all the best deals on offer

Best January sale tech deals - From smartphones to noise-cancelling headphones, these are the biggest savings to enjoy

Best January sales fashion and beauty deals - Whether it’s a new winter coat or eyeshadow palette, you’ll find the best deals here

Which other stores are taking part in the January sales?

Below are more retailers to watch out for and quick links to their pages, with huge discounts expected:

All Saints – Known for its stylish leather jackets, the retailer currently has impressive discounts with 20 per cent off everything full price as well as clearance items.

AO – The online electrical retailer is offering huge deals on its products, from appliances and TVs to smart home products.

Argos – The retailer currently has deals across technology, home, kitchen appliancesand toys.

Arket – The Scandi brand are offering up to 50 per cent off its fashion and homeware items, with discounts on everything from knitwear to tailoring.

Apple – While the tech giant is known for not participating in sales, there are savings to be had on Macbooks, iPhones and iPads via third-party retailers.

Asos – Home to more than 850 brands, Asos is well-loved for its huge sales across fashion and beauty. It’s offering great savings over the winter period, with discounts of up to 70 per cent on men’s, women’s, beauty and more.

Anthropologie – Well loved for its fashion, homeware and furniture, Anthropologie are offering as much as 50 per cent off selected lines during its winter sale.

Boots – The health and beauty retailer has up to 50 per cent off fragrance, make-up, skincare and electricals to enjoy.

Cult Beauty – An online retailer that stocks some of the best beauty brands in the business, this is one sale you won’t want to miss. Cult Beauty is offering up to 50 per cent off on selected products.

Currys PC World – For January 2021, it has sale items already with offers that currently have up to 40 per cent off.

DFS – Looking to invest in a new sofa? Hold out for DFS's sale, as it’s offering up to 50 per cent off selected lines.

Debenhams – Known for impressive discounts during the Black Friday and Boxing Day sales, you can expect slashed prices on thousands of products in January too. It's already offering up to 70 per cent off in its closing-down sale.

Emma Mattress – We all need a good night's sleep after the madness of Christmas, so now is the time to treat yourself to a new mattress in this sale.

Fenty Beauty – After seeing some impressive discounts on the popular beauty brand on Black Friday, Fenty Beauty is offering up to a third of its holiday gift sets. The brand also launched its Fenty Skin range in stores and online in the UK on Boxing Day, as well as its new Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation.

Habitat – Homeware company Habitat launched its December sale with up to 50 per cent off selected lines that’s expected to continue into January too.

H&M – The fashion brand has slashed its prices by 50 per cent on its fashion and homewares in its sale.

House of Fraser – The department store kicked off its 2020 discounts with 50 per cent off a range of its lines, including women's, men's, beauty, home and kids.

John Lewis & Partners – This year, John Lewis & Partners’s clearance sale includes fashion, tech, electricals and beauty.

Lookfantastic – Another popular beauty retailer, Lookfantastic has a huge sale on everything from electrical products, like ghd hair tools, to make-up brands including Urban Decay and Benefit.

La Redoute – The French brand is known for both fashion and furniture. This year it is offering up to 50 per cent off selected products online.

M&S – In its big sale, M&S is offering up to 50 per cent off selected furniture, cookware, fashion, kids and beauty products.

Next – A big hit with shoppers, Next's sale is offering at least 50 per cent off all sale items so treat yourself to something new.

River Island – In River Island’s January sale there’s a huge 60 per cent off selected lines, so have your shopping basket ready.

Selfridges – In the post-Christmas Selfridges sale, you can find many designer goods across fashion, beauty, home and electrical.

Simba – Another popular sleep brand, Simba are offering 35 per cent off all orders over £200, meaning you can save on mattresses, pillows, duvets and more.

Superdrug – Whether you’re hitting the high street or shopping online, Superdrug’s beauty sale is one to watch. This year, it’s offering savings of up to 60 per cent off some of brands like Spectrum, Dove, Revolution, and Simple.

Topshop – The fashion retailer has kicked off its post-Christmas sale with up to 60 per cent off selected lines including coats, dresses, shoes and bags, with bigger discounts expected throughout January.

The White Company – Known for its minimalist, quality clothing from pjs to cosy jumpers and great homeware, the brand are offering up to 50 per cent off in its "white sale".

Urban Outfitters – This year there is up to 75 per cent off fashion and homewares at Urban Outfitters.

Very – With impressive discounts on fashion, home, tech and gifts, Very should be on your sale shopping list this year.

Zara – Fashion crowd favourite Zara are offering huge discounts on its winter essentials, including coats, dresses, footwear, jeans and accessories.

When does Amazon’s January sale start?

Amazon’s official January sale is expected to commence on, you guessed it, 1 January 2021.

The retailer has been offering impressive savings across a range of products for some time, with its Black Friday sale beginning on 26 October, over a month ahead of the big day, followed by the launch of its last-minute deals on 7 December, ahead of Boxing Day.

Its new year sale will run until 31 January, with new deals launching regularly.

How to get the best deals in Amazon’s January sale

When faced with pages upon pages of impressive discounts, it can be easy to get overwhelmed and overspend. To ensure you don’t go over budget, we suggest making a list of the items you are specifically looking for and setting yourself a rough spending limit.

If you're hoping to buy more expensive items, such as laptops and TVs, it is also a good idea to do some research beforehand so you can be confident you’re getting the best price possible.

To do this, we suggest using sites such as PriceSpy or CamelCamelCamel to check the original price of products.

Tips for shopping Amazon’s January sale

Amazon often offers “Lightning deals”, which last a limited amount of time, and with numerous people vying for the same products, you’re going to want to make sure you’re ahead of the game.

If you haven’t already, we recommend signing up for an account before you plan on shopping. This way, your address and delivery details will already be saved, making checkout a speedier process.

It’s also worth considering signing up to Amazon Prime, as doing so gives you free next-day and same-day delivery on a huge range of items. It cost £7.99 a month or an annual fee of £79 but you can also sign up for a free 30 day trial for Prime, which you could cancel after the sales.