Amazon January sales 2021: The best deals live now from Apple, Shark, Nintendo and more

With Christmas and Boxing Day now officially over, the January sales are the next big shopping event to look forward to. And, while there have already been many amazing offers, retailers like Amazon still have plenty of deals that are guaranteed to cure your festive hangover.

A month when many typically try to tighten their purse strings after all the present buying in December, January is a great time to get huge discounts on pieces that didn’t quite make it under the tree or that you’ve had your eye on for some time, with savings on everything from tech, gaming, kitchen appliances, toys and more.

One of the best places to pick up a big-ticket bargain is Amazon, which is no stranger to a sale. In 2020, the online retail giant’s discounts were bigger than ever, with its annual Prime Day in October (which is usually held in July but was delayed because of the pandemic), before a month-long series of discounts for Black Friday and impressive Boxing Day discounts.

So, it may come as no surprise that Amazon will also be participating in the January sales, with huge discounts on a number of big brands, including Apple, Shark and Nintendo. It also discounts its own-brand products, including the Echo Dot, Fire tablet and Fire TV stick devices, so you’ve come to the right place if you want to make big savings.

Not sure where to start? Fear not because we’ll be busy hand-selecting the best bargains the retailer has to offer, so you don’t have to spend time endlessly scrolling. So whether you're looking for a new laptop, kitchen gadget or vacuum, read on to find the best products in Amazon’s 2021 January shopping bonanza.

Best Amazon January sales deals

Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) Animal Crossing: Was £219, now £209.99

If Santa didn’t deliver the Nintendo Switch Lite on Christmas day, snap up this deal on Amazon on the console. Although it’s not a huge saving, discounted Switch models always sell out fast.

While the original Switch console is designed to connect to your TV, despite its portability, the lite version is designed for hand-held use only.

The Independent’s technology editor and avid gamer, Andrew Griffin, describes the Nintendo Switch Lite as “a cheaper and lighter version (of the original) that can be carried around. It will suit anyone on a budget, with limited space or who never wants to play it on their TV anyway.”

This bundle comes with Animal Crossing too, which has been a popular game throughout lockdown and three months Nintendo Online membership so you can access all Nintendo games and play with friends and rivals.

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner: Was £269.99, now £149

Shark is regarded for making some of the best vacuum cleaners around and has appeared in our best corded vacuum cleaners, best cordless vacuum cleaners and best pet vacuum cleaners, so we can attest to its reliability.

This upright design has £120.99 off and includes features such as a pet power brush attachments to lift hair from carpets, sofas and stairs, strong suction for both carpets and hard floors and it promises to be easy to convert into a hand-held device for those harder to reach areas.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £29.99

Save a huge 40 per cent on Amazon’s hugely popular smart speaker in the online giant’s January sale. The echo dot has had a re-vamp recently, and this latest version has improved sound and design.

The earlier third generation model impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best smart speakers. They said: “It can do all the Alexa-related stuff of the most advanced speakers such as answering questions, turning smart home gadgets on or off, and so on. Radio, podcasts and audio books all sound good, with clear vocals. Echo devices can make audio calls to one another and these work well, too.” We imagine this latest version is even more impressive.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) - Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Milanese Loop: Was £799, now £494.99

For high-performance arm candy, then this Apple watch is for you, which currently has a huge saving of more than £300. There’s not much it can’t do, with features including making calls (even without your phone), monitoring your heart rate, tracking your period cycle and sleep analysis.

The later model, the Apple Watch Series 6, won the Best Buy title in our review of the best smartwatches. The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, said: “The Apple watch is easily the classiest smartwatch with gorgeous design and immaculate build quality. It’s easy to control how many (or better, how few) emails, texts, calls or other notifications come through to your wrist. Battery life is enough to get you through a full day.”

ghd Curve Creative Curl Wand: Was £129, now £108.99

ghd knows a thing or two about hair, with a range of styling tools that have held a spot in our beauty routines for decades. This curling wand particularly impressed us in our review, where we compared it to the Dyson airwrap.

“Curling wands can be tricky to master at first, but we found this easy to use. It heats up to its maximum temperature of 185C very quickly, dinging to let you know when it’s done,” our tester said.

They added: “This heat is maintained throughout the whole barrel so is powerful enough to create your perfect curl on the first try. Even very loose curls lasted well into the next day.”

Asus ROG strix go core gaming headset: Was £79.99, now £59.99

Thanks to it being lightweight, this headset is designed to be used for long gaming sessions and will drown out background noises or distractions while you get on with playing your favourite games in peace. The airtight chambers are said to deliver rich, pure sound with optimised deep bass for an immersive audio experience. We think these will offer a bit of escapism when you need to focus on beating your opponents.

Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset: Was £399, now £299

Enjoy 25 per cent knocked off this Oculus Rift VR Gaming headset from the original company that started the VR revolution. This flagship headset has a top VR gaming library, allowing you to play hundreds of games and exclusives available on the Oculus store. You can stare down the competition with next-generation lenses while the sharper display delivers improved and brighter optics.

A previous model featured in our round-up of the best VR gaming headsets, with our reviewer saying: “This latest version adds touch controllers that let you see your hands in virtual space as well as room sensors that can track your movement. This makes for a far more interactive VR experience than with previous versions of the Rift.”

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: Was £219, now £139, Amazon

Keep a close eye on your home when you’re not in with this smart camera that can be monitored using your phone, tablet or laptop through the free Ring app. The camera records in HD 1080p, so you’ll know exactly who’s at the front door, plus you can answer the door remotely to let the postman know where to leave your parcels. Ring’s earlier model – the video doorbell 2 – featured in our review of the best video doorbells, where our technology critic, David Phelan, noted: “You can view what the camera is seeing at any time, and receive notifications when it spots any movement.”

Fitbit Versa 3: Was £199.99, now £159

As the most popular fitness tracker on the market, snap up a Fitbit watch while it has 20 per cent off at Amazon. It promises impressive features including; a battery life that lasts up to six days, built in GPS, heart rate, pace, distance and calorie monitoring and built-in voice assistant. You can also use it play music and podcasts via streaming services such as Spotify or Deezer.

The earlier versa 2 model from Fitibit featured in our review of the best fitness trackers too. “The sleep tracking is detailed, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep,” our reviewer said, before adding, “The continuous heart rate tracking is useful and it also has a useful guided breathing session to help if you’re stressed.”

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: Was £379, now £319, Amazon

Treat yourself to a new tablet while we continue working from home, that will also be a handy companion during your downtime too. It promises a lengthy 14.5 hours of battery life, fast charging ability and a clutter free design to help you manage your apps, emails, calls and messages.

The later model, the Samsung Galaxy S6, featured in our review of the best tablets too, our tester was impressed with its video playback and audio quality, adding: “It also has a classy all-metal design with a groove carved into the back where the Samsung stylus, called the S Pen, nestles, held in place magnetically.”

Sony SRS-XB33 bluetooth speaker: Was £150, now £99

Save more than 30 per cent on this portable, waterproof and Bluetooth Sony speaker during Amazon’s winter sale. With up to 24 hours of battery life, the ability to charge your smartphone directly from the speaker and multi-coloured lights that move to the beat of your music, it is no wonder the model featured in our round-up of the best Bluetooth speakers. “We liked the mini boombox vibe: the woofers on each side are a nice and productive touch, and… the bass is impressively full for the product’s size,” our tester said.

Philips Azur Steam Iron: Was £90, now £70.67

While ironing is hardly an exciting chore, make it easier with this model from Philips, which currently has 21 per cent off. It has a large water tank and provides a continuous jet of steam to get rid of creases with a drip-stop system that promises to help from splashes ruining your freshly clean clothes.

Samsung Galaxy watch active2 – Under Amour edition 44mm: Was £319, now £248

If you’re looking for a fitness tracker and smartwatch, this device is bound to get you motivated to move, with features including real-time coaching and workout tracking. It can even connect to your Under Armour trainers to help you fine-tune your form. Landing a spot in our review of the best smartwatches, David Phelan, our technology critic, noted: “The Galaxy watch active2 has a smooth round edge and, like the Galaxy watch3, a searingly bright display. The fitness apps measure up to 39 different activities.” We’re sold.

Philips beard and stubble trimmer and hair clippers for men, series 5000: Was £65, now £34.99

To neaten your stubble, look no further than these Philips hair clippers, which are currently reduced by a huge 46 per cent. A similar model featured in our review of the best hair clippers, with our tester noting that “Philips has mastered a superior interface that guarantees consistency, [and it] even cuts across a huge range of lengths”, so it’s certainly a brand you can trust.

Philips essential air fryer with rapid air technology: Was £140, now £104.99

Looking to fry up a feast with less fat, faff and hot oil? This Philips machine is the answer you have been looking for. With a capacity of 800g and temperatures up to 200C, this will cook food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. It can also grill, bake and even roast your favourite meals too.

While we can’t speak to this exact model, a similar Philips appliance landed a spot in our review of the best air fryers. Our tester praised the “patented technology, named ‘turbostar’, which makes for consistent circulatory heat, meaning you don’t have to stir the food every few minutes”, which also features in this discounted version.

Oral-B genius 8000 electric toothbrush: Was £279.99, now £89.99

With five brushing modes, including pro clean, whitening, gum care and sensitive, you’re sure to be able to find the best setting for your teeth. While we can’t testify for this exact model, the Oral B Genius 2000 did feature in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes. Our tester was impressed with the accuracy of the accompanying app – also included in the genius 8000 model – that identified which teeth had been neglected. At nearly 70 per cent off, we doubt you’ll find a better electric toothbrush deal.

Flymo C-Link 20V grass trimmer: Was £119.99, now £85.10

Searching for a way to make sure your garden is looking good during spring and summer? Enter this Flymo grass trimmer. With its interchangeable powerhead and soft-grip handles, the brand claims it’s easy to manoeuvre. While we can’t vouch for this exact one, a similar model featured in our review of the best grass trimmers.

When does Amazon’s January sale start?

Amazon’s official January sale is expected to commence on, you guessed it, 1 January 2021.

The retailer has been offering impressive savings across a range of products for some time, with its Black Friday sale beginning on 26 October, over a month ahead of the big day, followed by the launch of its last-minute deals on 7 December, ahead of Boxing Day.

Its new year sale will run until 31 January, with new deals launching regularly.

How to get the best deals in Amazon’s January sale

When faced with pages upon pages of impressive discounts, it can be easy to get overwhelmed and overspend. To ensure you don’t go over budget, we suggest making a list of the items you are specifically looking for and setting yourself a rough spending limit.

If you're hoping to buy more expensive items, such as laptops and TVs, it is also a good idea to do some research beforehand so you can be confident you’re getting the best price possible.

To do this, we suggest using sites such as PriceSpy or CamelCamelCamel to check the original price of products.

Tips for shopping Amazon’s January sale

Amazon often offers “Lightning deals”, which last a limited amount of time, and with numerous people vying for the same products, you’re going to want to make sure you’re ahead of the game.

If you haven’t already, we recommend signing up for an account before you plan on shopping. This way, your address and delivery details will already be saved, making checkout a speedier process.

It’s also worth considering signing up to Amazon Prime, as doing so gives you free next-day and same-day delivery on a huge range of items. It cost £7.99 a month or an annual fee of £79 but you can also sign up for a free 30 day trial for Prime, which you could cancel after the sales.