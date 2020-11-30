Amazon’s highest-rated Fire tablet is on sale for Cyber Monday for just $40 — over 100,000 reviews

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Tablets have revolutionized the handheld tech space, with options from Apple and Samsung among the most popular on the market. Those two brands, in particular, have amassed a cult following over the years, sparking #TeamApple and #TeamAndroid debates across social media and tech forums. However, there’s one thing they both have in common: Steep price tags that often deter shoppers from taking the plunge.

Created to fill this void for affordable tablet options that don’t sacrifice functionality, the Amazon Fire tablet lineup has blown up, to say the least.

Boasting a six-product range, the massive retailer’s Fire tablet line features products that peak at $199.99 — a figure that still proves to be much less expensive than its competitors.

Now, the highest-rated and most popular of the bunch, the Amazon Fire 7 tablet, has been discounted for Cyber Monday, bringing its sale price down to just $40.

The Amazon Fire 7 tablet is offered in two digital storage capacities (16 GB and 32 GB) and performs several functions that make it the go-to device for hand-held digital entertainment.

It boasts up to seven hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos and listening to music. It also features a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor that makes performing these tasks a smooth and uninterrupted experience.

For added convenience and customization, this device also allows users to add up to 512 GB of additional storage via a microSD card — an option that is not available with Apple tablets.

The Fire 7 tablet additionally comes with hands-free Alexa configurations, allowing users to make requests without physically touching the device.

Making it the go-to pick for all your photo needs, the gadget features built-in 2-megapixel front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording capabilities.

Also, if standard black isn’t your cup of tea, you can choose from three additional colors (plum, sage and twilight blue) to have your device perfectly match your personal aesthetic and style.

Shoppers also love that the device allows them to stream and download thousands of videos from some of the top streaming platforms available, including Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Starz, Disney Plus, Showtime and several more. More than 570,000 popular apps, including Instagram, Skype and Spotify, are also available for use on this device.

So, what exactly makes this particular product the highest-rated Amazon Fire tablet? With more than 100,000 reviews, shoppers didn’t hold back on explaining why.

Thousands pointed out that the device particularly delivers when it came to value for money, screen quality, ease of use and touchscreen user-friendliness.

“It’s the perfect size and fits perfectly in my hands,” one shopper wrote. “I would recommend this to anyone looking for a smaller, affordable tablet that they can use for video, reading, etc.”

Shoppers who own iPads even admitted that the Amazon Fire 7 reigns supreme as their “go-to tablet.”

“I have other sized Fire tablets (8-inch) and a new iPad, plus the new Kindle Paper White, but the Fire 7 is my go-to tablet,” one reviewer wrote. “These new tablets are so much better, my wife wants one, and I will be buying them for my kids.”

The same reviewer also noted that he uses the tablet to control his lights, set off alarms and ask basic questions, thanks to its seamless Alexa integration.

One gripe shoppers pointed out, however, is that they wish “the charging port and headphone jack were at the bottom” of the tablet to avoid visible cords being seen while streaming content or listening to music. However, this was not marked as a deal-breaker for shoppers.

This deal currently does not appear to have a specific ending date, so shop while supplies last!

