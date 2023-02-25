Amazon Is Having a Massive Fashion Sale on Clothes and Accessories From Uggs, Levi’s, and More Up to 59% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Real Simple / Pamela Jew

Sure, the groundhog may have seen his shadow at the beginning of the month, but most of us are already thinking ahead to spring. Sorry, Punxsutawney Phil! And while the weather isn’t entirely cooperating, the transition to warmer temperatures is in fact on the horizon. Read: It’s time for a clothing refresh. And lucky for you, there are so many deals to be had right now, with prices starting at just $20.

Classic and timeless pieces are your friend here—they can transition well from season to season while still offering the comfort you want day or night. The best part? Amazon is having a massive sale on all things fashion within its Cold Weather Edit season. You’ll find picks like light sweaters and moto jackets, plus loafers and boots, as well as jeans and leggings. And everything on this list is up to 59 percent off, making these picks a steal.

Amazon’s Cold Weather Edit Sale

A light sweater goes a long way, especially options that can be worn for several occasions like work, date night, and family gatherings. That’s where this stylish ruffle sweater that’s loved by thousands of shoppers comes in. It has a pretty scalloped-like trim around the neckline and cuffs and is available in 27 colors, including sky blue, beige, and pink. Plus, it’s on sale and has a coupon, giving you a double discount.

Save 40% on the Btfbm Casual Ruffle Sweater Top

Amazon

To buy: $32 with coupon (was $54); amazon.com.

If you want something a little more casual, you have to check out this plaid shacket, aka a shirt jacket, that gives you the roomy comfort of a sweater without the sweat-inducing mess. It’s cute to layer over T-shirts or tanks and goes with pretty much anything including jeans, leggings, skirts, you name it. By the way, it has more than 6,300 five-star ratings, so you know it’s good.

Save 48% on the Uaneo Plaid Wool Shacket

Amazon

To buy: $24 with coupon (was $46); amazon.com.

Speaking of leggings, Spanx favorites are also marked down during the Amazon sale. The wildly popular brand tends to be pricey, which is why snagging these high-waisted seamless leggings is a must. Shoppers love how comfortable these are and appreciate that they’re thin, but not sheer.

Save 18% on the Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings

Amazon

To buy: $56 (was $68); amazon.com.

There are several footwear must-haves on sale too, including these classic Chelsea boots from Dr. Martens. It gives you a bit of height and has deep grooves in the outsole, ideal for both snow or rainy days. They’re also timeless, pairing nicely with casual jeans or dressed up with stockings and a skirt.

Save 36% on the Dr. Martens Chelsea Boot

Amazon

To buy: $122 (was $190); amazon.com.

Want to see what other clothing and accessory items are on sale at Amazon? Scroll through the rest of our picks before checking out Amazon’s Fashion section and the Cold Weather Edit.

Save 37% on the Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans

Amazon

To buy: $50 (was $80); amazon.com.

Save 30% on the Misassy Boho Long Cardigan

Amazon

To buy: $33 (was $46); amazon.com.

Save 30% on the Franco Sarto Balin Loafer

Amazon

To buy: $70 (was $99); amazon.com.

Save 52% on the The Drop Bella Small Tote Bag

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $40); amazon.com.

Save 31% on the Spym Leather Moto Jacket

Amazon

To buy: $55 (was $80); amazon.com.

Save 54% on the Sam Edelman Kia Block Heel Sandal

Amazon

To buy: $65 (was $140); amazon.com.

Save 59% on the Prettygarden Long-Sleeve Knitted Sweater

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $51); amazon.com.

Save 50% on the Ugg Fluff Yeah Cali Collage Slipper

Amazon

To buy: $50 (was $100); amazon.com.

Save 44% on the Cole Haan Packable Hooded Rain Jacket

Amazon

To buy: $73 (was $130); amazon.com.

Save 44% on the Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

Amazon

To buy: $55 (was $98); amazon.com.

Save 52% on the Zesica Open Front Cable Knit Cardigan

Amazon

To buy: $27 with coupon (was $56); amazon.com.

Save 32% on the Evaless Waffle Knit 1/4 Zip Polo Sweater

Amazon

To buy: $41 (was $60); amazon.com.

