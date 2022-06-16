Prime Day 2021: Amazon is having a huge beauty sale on top-rated makeup and skincare
Whether you're looking for a top-notch hair dryer, a foot spa or a lighted makeup mirror, Amazon Prime Day 2021 has your back. We've rounded up the best beauty deals you can find across the online retailer. To get in on the savings, log into your account or sign up now for a free 30-day trial.
Beauty deals you won't want to miss
Glamcor Riki Skinny Vanity Makeup Mirror for $156 (Save $39): This is our Best Overall makeup mirror with lights, as it has bright lighting, a large viewing area and a slim, portable design.
Waterpik WP-660 Water Flosser for $39.93 (Save $30.06): Our reviewer found the Waterpik Water Flosser intuitive to set up, easy to use and strong enough to thoroughly clean the teeth and gums.
PMD Smart Facial Cleansing Brush for $69.30 (Save $29.70): Of all the face cleansing brushes we tested, the PMD stood out amongst the pack because it's comfortable to hold, easy to clean, feels great on the skin and is portable.
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for $27.96 (Save $22.03): To keep your teeth pearly white, try these highly reviewed Crest whitening strips. Over 45,000 reviewers swear by these for getting and maintaining a pristine smile.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from $34.99 with coupon (Save up to $25): We tested the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer and found that the hairstyling tool dries and smooths the hair into a sleek, voluminous style. It gives the same style as a blow dryer and straightener in half the time it would take you to use two tools.
Ivation Foot Spa Massager for $59.99 (Save $20): This is our Best Overall foot spa. It offers adjustable heating, soothing massage rollers, a splash guard and a handle for portability.
Hot Tools Professional Black Gold Micro-Shine Flat Iron for $51 (Save $14 with on-page coupon): This is our Best Overall flat iron. Our reviewer raved over its sleek, straight results. It offers a wide range of heat settings, a durable build and a chime to let you know when the tool is heated up.
Sun UV Gel UV Nail Lamp for $27.39 (Save $12.60): When you want a fresh gel manicure without the salon trip, the Sun UV nail lamp with over 16,000 reviews works its magic. Our tester says she'll never get a professional pedicure again after seeing her results with the at-home tool.
Infinitipro by Conair Nano Tourmaline Ceramic Curling Iron for $22.49 (Save $2.48 with on-page coupon): The Infinitipro by Conair is our Best Value curling iron. It heats up quickly and has an intuitive design that allows you to create tight ringlets or loose beach waves.
