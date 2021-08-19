Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Anyone doing their hair while at home (hello, everyone) knows that a dependable hair dryer is a must. For smooth and shiny results, you can’t just get any old hair dryer, and usually, the best ones also have an exhausting price tag.

However, there is a popular Revlon hair dryer on Amazon that you can grab for less than $25.

This infrared styler has so many amazing features, making it the perfect tool for any hair lover. It has a “cold shot” button, which releases cold air to lock in the style (and prevent frizzing, FYI).

It also has two heat and speed settings, allowing you to choose how hot you want it to get. Plus, it has infrared heat technology that penetrates the hair’s cortex, heating it from the inside out. It helps reduce overdrying the hair.

Also, it has a triple ceramic coating, which reduces damage from over-styling by giving even heat distributions. Not only are you getting a hair dryer, but you also get a smoothing concentrator, volumizer diffuser and sectioning clips. Oh, and if you really love color variety, this dryer comes in white and rose gold. Honestly, why not just buy both?

So why wait for your best hair yet when you can have it now – and for less than $25? There’s nothing better.

