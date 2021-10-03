Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Live Deals on iPhone 11, Galaxy M52 5G, Apple Watch SE, OnePlus 9R, Asus TUF Gaming F15 & More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is now live for all users, 24 hours after Prime members received early access to it. Just like Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale, the Great Indian Festival also brings exciting offers and discounts on tablets, smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices, smart TVs, fashion products and more. Amazon India is offering a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 12,750 to its customers using HDFC Bank debit/credit cards & EMI. The sale will run for a month but it is worth noting that products with the best deals will be available only during the first couple of days of sale. Let's take a look at some of the top deals that are being offered by Amazon. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Apple iPhone 11 Price To Drop Below Rs 40,000.

Also Read | Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Apple iPhone 11 Price To Drop Below Rs 40,000

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 To Go Live at Midnight for Plus Members, Check Details Here

Apple iPhone 11:

Apple iPhone 11 is being sold at Rs 38,999 for the 64GB storage model whereas 128GB and 256GB storage variants are listed at Rs 43,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively. As mentioned above, buyers will get a 10 percent instant discount via HDFC Bank credit/debit cards that will lower the effective price. In addition to this, there are no-cost EMI options, exchange offers up to Rs 13,150 off and EMI starting at Rs 2,824 per month.

😃 #AmazonGreatIndianFestival is live. You’ll find big deals on big brands to make your #BoxesOfHappiness. What are you waiting to unbox? 📦 — Amazon India (@amazonIN) October 3, 2021

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Story continues

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G:

The Galaxy M52 5G smartphone is listed on Amazon India at Rs 25,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB variants is being sold at Rs 27,999. On Tuesday, Samsung launched the device at Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999 respectively. Customers purchasing the phone will get an additional flat discount of Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit cards, credit EMI transactions, up to Rs 16,950 off via exchange deals, 6 months free screen replacement for Prime Members, no-cost EMI and standard EMI options.

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple Watch SE (GPS):

Apple Watch SE GPS model is currently listed on the Amazon India website at Rs 23,900 for the 40mm size. The 44mm variant is being sold at Rs 25,900. There are EMI and no-cost EMI options as well. If you are looking to buy Apple Watch SE then this is the right time.

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus 9R:

OnePlus 9R was launched earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 39,999. Now, the smartphone is currently listed at Rs 36,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 40,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Buyers will also get flat Rs 2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card transactions and up to Rs 19,950 off by exchanging an old device.

Asus TUF Gaming F15

Asus TUF Gaming F15 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Asus TUF Gaming F15:

Asus TUF Gaming F15 is now available for sale at Rs 56,990. The laptop is originally priced at Rs 84,990. Buyers will also get an additional discount of up to Rs 17,850 by exchanging an old laptop and no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000. Asus TUF Gaming F15 is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD.

In addition to this, devices such as LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV, Echo smart speakers, Kindle e-readers, Fire TV Stick, iQOO Z3 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Galaxy Note 20, iPhone XR, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, iPad Air 2020, Jabra Elite 75t TWS earbuds and more are listed with exciting offers and massive discounts.