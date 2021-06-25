Amazon and Google investigated over fake reviews

Woman shopping online

Amazon and Google are under investigation over concerns they are failing to protect shoppers from fake online reviews.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is launching a formal probe into whether the companies may have broken consumer law.

It follows an initial investigation last year when the CMA examined if online firms were protecting consumers.

It said this raised specific concerns about Amazon and Google.

In particular, the CMA said it was worried over whether the companies have been "doing enough" to "detect fake and misleading reviews or suspicious patterns of behaviour".

This includes where the same users "have reviewed the same range of products or businesses at similar times to each other and there is no connection between those products or businesses or where the review suggests that the reviewer has received a payment or other incentive to write a positive review".

The CMA is also examining whether Google and Amazon investigate and remove fake and misleading reviews promptly, as well as looking into what sanctions the companies place on users.

Court action

The watchdog said that if it discovered the companies had broken consumer protection law, it could take enforcement action.

This could include securing formal commitments from Amazon and Google to change the way they deal with fake reviews, but it could escalate "to court action if needed".

"Our worry is that millions of online shoppers could be misled by reading fake reviews and then spending their money based on those recommendations," said CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli.

"Equally, it's simply not fair if some businesses can fake five-star reviews to give their products or services the most prominence, while law-abiding businesses lose out.

"It's important that these tech platforms take responsibility and we stand ready to take action if we find that they are not doing enough."