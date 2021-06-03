Amazon Is Giving You Just 24 Hours to Score a Robot Vacuum for 50% Off

Amazon

If you've been holding out on snagging a robot vacuum because they're too expensive, today's the day you don't have to wait any longer. Thanks to Amazon's Deal of the Day, a fleet of Coredy robot vacuums have been discounted — with markdowns up to 50 percent off on highly reviewed models.

The Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is half off, quietly uses 2,000 pascals of suction power on both hard floors and carpets, picking up dirt, grime, pet dander, and hair and filtering out dust and allergens without anyone having to lift a finger. Unlike most robot vacuums, it also doubles as a mop, complete with an electronically controlled water pump and mop cloth.

This robot vacuum can run for up to 150 minutes and can even be commanded by Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and the included app, allowing you to monitor its cleaning progress and battery power, plus customize the weekday schedule. Shoppers love this robot vacuum cleaner because it's slim enough to glide under bulky pieces of furniture, and it's been designed with anti-drop technology, guaranteeing the vacuum won't tumble down a flight of stairs.

"This miracle worker is amazing," one of 2,600 five-star reviewers shares. "We have a large floor plan with toys from our youngest spread out in our living area. Coredy navigates around them and our furniture with ease. We have it scheduled to sweep nightly since we have two dogs and two cats, and every morning since we have gotten our Coredy we have no issues walking barefoot."

Buy It! Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $161.83 (orig. $320.99); amazon.com

Along with the R750 robot vacuum, the price of the Coredy L900 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has been slashed to just $299.99 — saving you a whopping $230. This model, which shoppers say "leaves the competition in the dust," relies on smart laser radar navigation technology, creating a map of your home and charting a route to avoid missing spots and obstacles while cleaning. It uses 2,700 pascals of suction power to grab dirt and fine dust embedded in carpets, plus it can run for upwards of three hours. Like the R750, the L900 can also be transformed into a mop and be controlled via an external app.

"I've purchased several robot vacuums in my search for the best one for my needs," another reviewer shares. "Samsung, Shark, and others have each left me wanting more. Enter L900, or as I call her Matilda. She is perfect on pile carpets, tile flooring, and wood floors. Every run she picks up stuff that I would not have seen or been able to get to under dressers. I am constantly amazed at how well she gets the edges and how she handles different obstacles."

Buy It! Coredy L900 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 (orig. $529.99); amazon.com

Act quickly because you only have until the end of the day to save big on these robot vacuums. Head to Amazon and shop all the Coredy robot vacuum deals up to 50 percent off before they revert back to their original price.