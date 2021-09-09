The Supreme Court on Thursday, 9 September, stayed all the proceedings before the Delhi High Court pertaining to Amazon-Future-Reliance case, and asked the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Competition Commission of India (CCI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to not pass any final order for four weeks related to the deal, reports said.

A single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court had earlier ordered that the assets of Future Group companies and its promoters be attached for violation of the emergency arbitrator award, LiveLaw reported. The court had also stayed the sale of assets of Future Group to Reliance Retail.

On 6 August, the apex court had pronounced its verdict in favour of the e-commerce company, Amazon, and upheld Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator (EA) award, which restrained the Rs 24,731 crore deal between Reliance Retail and Future Retail Ltd.

The apex court judgment had ruled the October order by a Singapore arbitrator, which put the deal on hold after considering Amazon's objections valid.

The Future Group, in August 2020, had entered into an agreement with Reliance Retail to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehouse businesses to Reliance Retail Ventures – a deal which Amazon had legally refuted, alleging that the deal breached some of Amazon’s pre-existing contracts with Future Group.

(With inputs from PTI and LiveLaw)

Also Read: Amazon-Future Case: Future Group Moves SC Challenging Reliance Deal Verdict

. Read more on Business by The Quint.Indian-Origin Uber Driver Killed by 15-Year-Old in New York Amazon-Future-Reliance Case: SC Stays All Proceedings Before Delhi HC . Read more on Business by The Quint.