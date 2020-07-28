Take $150 off this 50-inch Smart TV from Amazon, but not for long

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

With more people spending time at home this summer, many opting to upgrade their home entertainment system. Thankfully, Amazon’s latest deal offers shoppers the chance to save a whopping 25% off on a 50-inch Smart TV sure to provide endless hours of quality streaming.

The Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV offers 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD screen resolution for crystal clear image of your favourite shows or video games. The Toshiba 50-inch offers multi-channel 3D surround sound through dual 10W speakers for a full, theatre-like “immersive” experience.





SHOP IT: Amazon, $450 (Originally, $600)

Aside from superior picture, sound quality, and ultra sleek design, the unit is sold with Amazon’s Fire operating system (OS). While some subscriptions may apply, Fire OS offers access to games, apps and streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Spotify and more. As an added bonus, you can easily sync your mobile device to the Toshiba 4K and project images and video directly onto the screen.

If you’re looking for something a bit smaller, you can also purchase the same model in a 55-inch or 43-inch model for $700 and $550, respectively. If you ask us, that makes the decision pretty easy.

