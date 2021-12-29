The new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now $25 off — here's how to get the exclusive deal

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's not all that often that Amazon slashes prices on best-selling gadgets, which is why you don't want to miss this epic Fire TV Stick deal. For a limited time only, shoppers can get the brand new Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $29.99 with code UP4KMAX at checkout. To be clear, that $25 off the original price!

Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $29.99 with code UP4KMAX (Orig. $54.99)

Buy Now

In true Amazon fashion, this Fire TV Stick is better than all the others that have preceded it. First, there's the fact that it's Wi-Fi 6 compatible. That means you'll experience smoother streams with fewer interruptions or loading delays.

There's also the fact that the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is "40% more powerful" than the previous version. Use it and you'll notice that the apps start up faster, and it's easier to transition from one screen to the next.

Still need more? You'll have access to more than one million movies and TV shows, thanks to integrations with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock and more. You can even use the Fire TV Stick to watch live TV if you have accounts with Sling TV, YouTube TV or others.

If that still isn't convincing enough, get this: you can connect the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max to your other Amazon smart devices and use it to do things like check the feed from a front door camera while you're watching television or a movie. Next-level cool, right?

Because this deal is so major, it won't last long and it can't be combined with any other offers. Get over to Amazon ASAP and take advantage of this incredible offer while you can.

Buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Now.

If you liked this story, check out the TV shows and movies Gen Z can't get enough of.

Story continues

More from In The Know:

Here's how to access Showtime, Paramount+, Discovery+ and more for only $0.99 per month

Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this electric tea kettle: It's 'small but mighty'

TikToker reveals the secret to her smooth, bright skin is an $18 product you can buy at Target

Coach Outlet is having a huge clearance event, and more than 100 styles are 70% off

The post The new Amazon Fire TV Stick is here, and yes, it can do all the things appeared first on In The Know.