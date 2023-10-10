Amazon's latest version of its highest-rated Fire tablet is on sale for just $40 for October Prime Day

Today, tablets are outselling larger portable tech devices like laptops by a landslide, and that's largely due to their smaller size and cheaper price point. For years, the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet has been the go-to affordable solution for most shoppers. It currently has thousands of ratings on Amazon, making it the most popular and highest-rated Fire tablet in the lineup.

Giving shoppers more bang for their buck, Amazon recently released an all-new version of the Fire 7 tablet, and it's 30% faster and specifically designed for entertainment. Best of all it's on sale for just $40 for October Prime Day (October 10 and 11) — that's $10 cheaper than the previous version!

In addition to being much faster than its predecessor, the new Fire 7 tablet provides 10 hours of battery life on a single charge compared to the previous version's seven. This gives you hours and hours of time to read, browse the web, watch movies and videos and listen to music without having to recharge.

This new device comes in 16GB and 32GB storage options and three colors: Black, Denim and Rose. The storage, however, can be expanded with a microSD card of up to 1TB.

It has a stunningly clear 7-inch touchscreen that's the perfect size for watching your favorite shows and movies from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook Watch and even social media apps like TikTok and Instagram.

If you video chat with your family, friends or work colleagues often, the Tablet also works seamlessly with Zoom. In fact, if you want to make a video call, simply ask Alexa, and she'll do all the work for you — no hands necessary.

While the All-New Fire 7 Tablet is still a fairly recent release, it already has hundreds of reviews. In fact, several shoppers admit they've been using this new device instead of their iPads.

"The Fire 7 is way smaller and lighter than my old, tired iPad," one shopper wrote. "I can hold it for hours with no strain."

Several shoppers also added that they love that it's "durable and inexpensive" and is the perfect "size for streaming."

This $40 deal won’t last long, so shop now before it expires.

