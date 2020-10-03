New price drop: Score the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for only $100

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When you buy this Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, you'll get a Caseable custom case and other goodies for free. (Photo: HSN) More

You’ve baked sourdough and put together countless jigsaw puzzles. Now what? One of the best ways to fight off boredom while hunkering down is with a stellar tablet. You’ll have access to shows, movies, games, books, magazines, songs and more in a portable, lightweight device.

Luckily, this stellar Amazon Fire HD 10 bundle is on sale for $100 at HSN, down from $180. It’s currently the lowest price on the internet —even Amazon itself isn’t offering it at this rock-bottom price.

Plus, if you’re a HSN shopper, you can get a cool $20 off your first purchase of $40 or more with coupon code HSN2020 at checkout. So you’re really getting it for $80 instead.

Vivid, speedy, compact

A great Apple iPad alternative, this compact tablet has a brilliant 10-inch HD display at 1080p and 12 hours of battery life so it won’t conk out mid-show. It features a lightning-fast Octa-core processor paired with 2GB of memory and 32GB of on-board storage (expandable up to a whopping 512GB), which makes it the speediest of all Amazon Fire tablets.

“I am actually writing this review on my new tablet,” shared a delighted five-star reviewer. “I upgraded from the Fire 7-inch tablet and wow this screen is huge! I use my tablet mainly for reading my kindle books but because this screen is so amazing I am finding myself browsing the internet and watching videos on it! I am very happy with my purchase and will be buying more for my family.”

Choose from twilight blue, white, plum and black. (Photo: HSN) More

Endless entertainment

It seamlessly works with Prime Video and Amazon Music, as well as hundreds of apps, games and more. Just imagine watching The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag or playing Candy Crush wherever you want—whether that’s outside on a lounge chair or snuggled up in bed.

And go on, look up recipes while you’re at it. “I put my Amazon Fire tablet in my kitchen and it is so much easier now for me to view cooking and recipe videos, as this tablet's screen is a lot larger than my iPad's and with the touch-screen feature, I can always enlarge photos and written text,” added a satisfied shopper. “Very user-friendly. I can use all of the Apps I love: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, you name it! Extremely happy with this purchase.”

Bottom line

HSN has sweetened this already-great deal with a few extra goodies, including a Caseable custom case, one-year of OfficeSuite Personal for productivity, two months of America's Test Kitchen Cooking School, a three-month subscription to Grokker Fitness, one-year of Food Network and much more.

Plus, free shipping and three ‘FlexPay’ payments of $33 (with no interest) available, if you don’t feel like plunking down $100 all at once. In fact, you can also get three or more ‘FlexPay’ options until December 2020 too.

Grab this tablet while you can—say goodbye to stir-craziness and hello to a whole new world of fun.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.