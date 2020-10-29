This low-cost Amazon tablet is made for watching TV online

Amazon's Fire 7 Tablet has received rave reviews from shoppers - and it's under £50. (Amazon)

The Fire 7 is a pocket-sized tablet from Amazon that’s great for watching TV on the go, whether you want to binge popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video, or catch-up on your soaps from BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and Channel 4.

But that’s not it's only talent.

With a Kindle app, the Fire 7 can also be used for ebook-reading, while Spotify and Amazon Music allows easy access to millions of songs (headphones with a 3.5mm jack are required for personal listening) - and naturally, it makes shopping on Amazon a doddle.

You can add additional apps from the Amazon Appstore, but it’s worth noting that the Fire 7 does not have access to Google Play Store, so only apps from Amazon’s own store can be downloaded.

If you want to take pictures, there’s an HD front facing camera and a 2MP rear facing selfie camera, although admittedly its photo skills are quite low res compared to most smartphones.

This tablet features a 7-inch display (so larger than your smartphone, but not so larger you can’t pop it into a bag or pocket), and runs for around seven hours on a full battery.

The Fire 7 comes in a choice of four colours - black, blue, plum and sage - and of course, being part of the Amazon family, there’s Alexa onboard too.

The Fire 7 comes in two versions: 16GB and 32GB. If you intend to download TV shows to watch when out and about, it makes sense to opt for the 32GB model, so you can store more content. Plus, this only adds a tenner to the price.

However, if your primary use is Facebook and checking emails, then the cheaper model should serve you fine.

What the reviews say:

74 per cent of owners give the Amazon Fire 7 a five star rating, so buyers are finding this cheapie tablet hits the spot.

“I like that the Amazon tablets have excellent parental controls.”

“It’s easier to carry around from one room to another when watching TV online!”

“Got to be honest, for £50 you really can't go wrong with this.”

“Great price for great item - I love it.”

