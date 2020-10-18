'High-quality winter coat': This faux fur jacket is beloved by Amazon shoppers

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

As cooler temperatures begin to roll in, a faux fur jacket is an easy way to stay warm and stylish this year.

If you’re looking for a new piece of outerwear that will make you stand out, there are many chic faux fur jackets available that come in all different colours and lengths.

Faux fur jackets are appropriate for every occasion and not to mention, they’re extremely soft and warm.

Stay cozy this winter with Bellivera’s faux fur jacket from Amazon, backed by more than 1,100 reviews.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $60

Bellivera’s cozy jacket is made of faux rabbit fur and includes polyester lining, an elastic hem, zipper closure and a drawstring hood. It also has two hidden pockets to keep your hands warm.

This jacket is great to wear during the fall and winter seasons. It can be paired with a t-shirt, leggings, jeans or even a dress.

Bellivera’s jacket looks very warm with its plush material and comes in the colours pink, yellow, grey and beige.

Why shoppers love it

With a 4.4-star rating, this faux fur jacket is Amazon shopper-approved.

“I love this jacket! This is a must buy. I bought red but will be purchasing the black as well,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It's soft, warm and well made!”

Another customer called the jacket “soft and cozy while stylish.”

“I was happy with the weight and fit of this jacket, I'm really excited to have it for a nice jacket to wear,” the customer added.

“This is so nice, it fits, and I love the softness! I am 5’7” and I weigh 270 and I got this jacket in a 2X and let me tell you, do I wish it was longer? Yes. I’m 5’7” and this hit me exactly at the top of my hips and that’s the only place that I wish we were able to get a 3X in this. I really wish it went past my hips. But can I tell you that it fits me? Yes I can. I can zip this up and sit down in it zipped up comfortably,” another five-star review read.

Another customer called it a “high-quality winter coat.”

“I fell in love with this jacket after seeing it in an ad at three in the morning. I knew I had to have it. The stitching, exterior fabric, and interior lining are extremely high-quality and well-made. I have washed it a few times on delicate, and it has not affected this coat at all,” the customer added. “The fit was a little boxier than I was anticipating, but I am willing to sacrifice that for the softness and quality of this jacket. The arms also hit just above my wrist bone, so if you have longer arms, that’s something to be aware of.”

